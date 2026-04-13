Hydrolix and TrackIt Cut Data Costs and Complexity for AI-Driven Analytics

This offering is built to remove the friction we consistently see in media operations” — Brad Winett, President of TrackIt

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrolix, a real-time, global-scale data platform, and TrackIt, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner and managed services provider, today announced a joint offering that gives media and entertainment companies a fast track to AI-ready operational data.The solution combines Hydrolix’s data compression and high-speed query capabilities with TrackIt’s implementation and managed services to deliver a production-ready, unified data foundation quickly.Presented at NAB Show 2026, the offering supports real-time analytics, anomaly detection, and natural language querying across Amazon CloudFront, AWS Elemental MediaLive, AWS Elemental MediaTailor, AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF), and other third party media supply chain log data.“This offering is built to remove the friction we consistently see in media operations,” said Brad Winett, President at TrackIt. “Teams know their data holds the answers, but accessing and operationalizing it takes too long. Combining Hydrolix with TrackIt’s implementation expertise allows customers to move from fragmented logs to actionable insight in days, not months.”Media organizations generate large volumes of telemetry data across CDN delivery, video players, ad systems, and infrastructure. This data is often fragmented, expensive to store, and difficult to access without engineering support, slowing down issue resolution and limiting visibility.The joint solution consolidates all time-stamped structured data into a single queryable layer. Hydrolix enables high compression and fast query performance at scale, while TrackIt delivers rapid deployment using pre-built integrations for services such as CloudFront, AWS Elemental MediaLive, and AWS Elemental MediaTailor.“AI-driven operations depend on complete, accessible data,” said Rob Malnati, Head of Corporate Development, Hydrolix. “Hydrolix enables organizations to retain and query high-volume log data at a cost and performance level that makes real-time analysis practical. Together with TrackIt, we are making that capability immediately usable for media companies without adding operational burden.”TrackIt manages the full lifecycle, from deployment to ongoing operations. Once deployed, customers can:Automate operational workflows based on real-time data signalsDetect anomalies using full historical datasetsQuery operational data using natural language without engineering supportThe solution runs within the customer’s AWS environment and addresses key barriers to AI adoption in media operations, including fragmented data, high cost, and implementation complexity.Meet Hydrolix and TrackIt at NAB Show 2026Attendees can meet Hydrolix and TrackIt at NAB Show 2026 to see the solution in action. Live demonstrations will showcase unified log data, real-time anomaly detection, and natural language querying across media workflows.Hydrolix will have a booth with demonstrations in the West Hall at booth #W2300A. Hydrolix will also be demonstrated in the AWS booth #W1701 as part of the Agentic Intelligent Operations demonstration there.To schedule a meeting or request a demo during NAB Show, contact Alyson Stewart at astewart@hydrolix.io.About HydrolixHydrolix is a real-time data platform for operational intelligence at internet scale. The company enables organizations to ingest, store, and query petabyte-scale data in real time at a fraction of traditional costs. Hydrolix serves over 650 customers globally, delivering observability, security, and real-time analytics solutions for the world's most demanding digital operations. For more information, visit hydrolix.io.Media Contact: Abby Ross, Head of Corporate Communications, Hydrolix, abby@hydrolix.ioAbout TrackItTrackIt is an international AWS cloud consulting, systems integration, and software development firm headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA. The company has built its reputation by helping media companies architect and implement cost-effective, reliable, and scalable Media & Entertainment workflows in the cloud.These include streaming and on-demand video solutions, media asset management, and archiving, delivering bespoke solutions tailored to customer requirements. With an increasing focus on AI, TrackIt is expanding the use of advanced capabilities across its solutions to support video understanding, metadata enrichment, workflow automation, and operational optimization, enabling more efficient and insight-driven media workflows.Cloud-native software development sits at the core of TrackIt’s approach, with deep expertise in application modernization, containerization, infrastructure as code, and event-driven architectures on AWS. Managed Services offerings provide 24/7 cloud infrastructure maintenance and support, enabling TrackIt to deliver complete, production-ready solutions for the media industry.

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