TrackIt Expands Video AI Capabilities Through TwelveLabs EcosystemPartnership

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This partnership strengthens our ability to help customers turn large volumes of video into actionable intelligence” — Brad Winett

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrackIt, an AWS Advanced Tier Partner specializing in Media, Entertainment, Gaming, and Sports, has been welcomed into the Advanced tier of the TwelveLabs Ecosystem Partner Program. This recognition reflects TrackIt’s expertise in designing and deploying advanced video workflows and solutions powered by TwelveLabs’ video intelligence technology.As an advanced integration partner, TrackIt is positioned to help customers unlock deeper value from video content by combining TwelveLabs’ state-of-the-art video understanding models with scalable, cloud-native architectures on AWS. This partnership enables media and entertainment companies to enhance content discovery, automate metadata generation, and build next-generation video-driven applications with greater speed and precision.“This partnership strengthens our ability to help customers turn large volumes of video into actionable intelligence,” said Brad Winett, President of TrackIt. “TwelveLabs’ technology aligns closely with the needs we see across Media and Entertainment, where understanding video at scale is becoming a strategic requirement rather than a nice-to-have.”"TrackIt brings exactly the kind of deep, vertical expertise that makes a partner genuinely valuable to customers. Their track record in media and entertainment on AWS means customers can move from pilot to production faster, with a team that understands both the technical architecture and the business outcomes they're trying to achieve. We're glad to welcome them as an Advanced Tier member of our Ecosystem Partner program" said John Reigart, Senior Manager of Ecosystem Partnerships at TwelveLabs.The AdvancedTier recognition underscores TrackIt’s growing role as a trusted implementation partner for emerging AI technologies in the media space. By integrating TwelveLabs’ video understanding capabilities into end-to-end AWS-based workflows, TrackIt continues to support customers in modernizing content pipelines and accelerating innovation.About TrackItTrackIt is an international AWS cloud consulting, systems integration, and software development firm headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA. The company has built its reputation by helping media companies architect and implement cost-effective, reliable, and scalable Media & Entertainment workflows in the cloud. These include streaming and on-demand video solutions, media asset management, and archiving, incorporating AI technologies to deliver bespoke solutions tailored to customer requirements. Cloud-native software development sits at the core of TrackIt’s approach, with deep expertise in application modernization, containerization, infrastructure as code, and event-driven architectures on AWS. Managed Services offerings provide 24/7 cloud infrastructure maintenance and support, enabling TrackIt to deliver complete, production-ready solutions for the media industry.

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