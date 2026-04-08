TrackIt and Embrace to Showcase New Agentic AI Workflow at NAB

TrackIt Logo

Broadcasters and content owners are looking for practical ways to operationalize AI across their workflows” — Brad Winett

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New demo highlights how AI, orchestration, and cloud-native media operations can streamline content search, compliance validation, and packaging workflowsTrackIt will showcase a new agentic orchestration solution for content compliance and packaging at NAB, developed in collaboration with Embrace. The solution will be presented through a live demo at the event, demonstrating how broadcasters, studios, and media organizations can operationalize AI across their production workflows.The demo presents a practical use case where users issue natural-language requests such as “Package and distribute movies A, B, and C for the Y Video streaming platform” and trigger end-to-end orchestration of search, compliance validation, and packaging. It brings together AI-powered indexing, semantic search, and automated checks within a unified workflow that supports reliable content preparation.Powered by Embrace Pulse-IT built on AWS and leveraging Amazon Bedrock, the demo coordinates ingestion, indexing, and packaging workflows while introducing an agent-driven approach to compliance and content validation. Through an integrated interface, users can search content in natural language, review results with keyframes and metadata, and trigger packaging actions, helping move AI-driven workflows into operational, governed media processes.“Broadcasters and content owners are looking for practical ways to operationalize AI across their workflows,” said Brad Winett, President at TrackIt. “The challenge is connecting search, compliance, and packaging into a single, reliable system. This demo shows how that can be done in practice.”“At Embrace, we believe the value of AI comes when it is embedded into orchestrated workflows with visibility, control, and accountability,” said Eric Toulain, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Embrace. “This NAB demo with TrackIt shows how Pulse-IT can act as the orchestration layer that connects AI-driven intelligence with the operational realities of media supply chains.”The demo reflects a broader industry need to operationalize AI across complex media environments, where content must be discovered, validated, transformed, and prepared for multiple platforms under increasing time and compliance pressure.TrackIt and Embrace will present this solution at NAB Show 2026 (stand W2625 and W1723) as part of their ongoing collaboration on next-generation cloud media workflows.About TrackItTrackIt is an international AWS cloud consulting, systems integration, and software development firm headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA.The company has built its reputation by helping media companies architect and implement cost-effective, reliable, and scalable Media & Entertainment workflows in the cloud. These include streaming and on-demand video solutions, media asset management, and archiving, delivering bespoke solutions tailored to customer requirements. With an increasing focus on AI, TrackIt is expanding the use of advanced capabilities across its solutions to support video understanding, metadata enrichment, workflow automation, and operational optimization, enabling more efficient and insight-driven media workflows.Cloud-native software development sits at the core of TrackIt’s approach, with deep expertise in application modernization, containerization, infrastructure as code, and event-driven architectures on AWS. Managed Services offerings provide 24/7 cloud infrastructure maintenance and support, enabling TrackIt to deliver complete, production-ready solutions for the media industry.About EmbraceSince 2015, Embrace has been transforming content creation at scale by connecting people, systems and processes. The company develops advanced automation, orchestration and collaboration solutions for the Media & Entertainment industry and global brands. Embrace aims to unleash creativity and improve performance around video and graphics supply chains. Our products are heavily used 24/7 by leading media groups such as AMC Networks, Arte Studio, BCE, Be tv, CANAL+, Disney-ABC News, Euronews, Eurosport, Hearst Networks EMEA, Madison Square Garden Networks, Mediawan Thematics, M6, Mercedes-AMG, NBA, NFL Films, NHL, Omnicom, Orange, Red Bee Media, RTL Group, ProSiebenSat1, Sinclair, TF1, TV5MONDE.For more information, visit www.embrace.fr or meet us at NAB on stand W2625Contact Information: contact@embrace.fr

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.