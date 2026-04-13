Bus Service From The Bronx To Wind Creek Bethlehem
TransportAzumah provides casino bus service from the Bronx and Washington Heights to Wind Creek Bethlehem.
SCHEDULE (Friday/Saturday/Sunday)
THE BRONX > WIND CREEK BETHLEHEM
1000am – Co-op City – Asch Loop & Bartow Avenue (Apple Bank)
1007am – Throgs Neck – Bruckner Boulevard & East Tremont Avenue (BXM8 bus stop towards Manhattan)
1015am – Parkchester – Hugh J. Grant Circle (Chase Bank)
1100am – Washington Heights – GWB Bus Station (Gate 4)
100pm – Bethlehem PA – Wind Creek Bethlehem
WIND CREEK BETHLEHEM > THE BRONX
715pm – Bethlehem PA – Wind Creek Bethlehem
900pm – Washington Heights – GWB Bus Station (Gate 4)
930pm – Parkchester – Hugh J. Grant Circle (Chase Bank)
938pm – Throgs Neck – Bruckner Boulevard & East Tremont Avenue (BXM8 bus stop towards Pelham Bay)
945pm – Co-op City – Asch Loop & Bartow Avenue (Apple Bank)
*Schedule may change based on demand and Wind Creek Bethlehem’s calendar
PRICE
$60 – Round Trip Bus Transportation
Casino Bonus of $35 (Passengers 21+ with a same day round trip ticket)
Reservations are required and can be made at the Wind Creek Bus website (Select Bronx NY or New York NY as your “Origin” and Bethlehem PA as your “Destination”)
Joel Anabilah-Azumah
TransportAzumah LLC
+1 347-927-0750
email us here
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