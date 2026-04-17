TransportAzumah Launches Miami Stadium Direct Hotel-to-Stadium Service for World Cup Fans in Miami

Miami Stadium Direct bus stops - Hollywood & Plantation Miami Stadium Direct bus stops - Fort Lauderdale Miami Stadium Direct bus stops - Miami

TransportAzumah introduces Miami Stadium Direct bus service directly from hotels in Miami and Fort Lauderdale to Miami Stadium.

World Cup travel should be about the experience—not the logistics. Miami Stadium Direct gives fans a simple, reliable way to get from their hotel to the match and back, so they can focus on the game.” — Joel Anabilah-Azumah

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International football supporters traveling to Miami for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will now have a seamless, stress-free way to reach the stadium, thanks to the launch of Miami Stadium Direct , a dedicated matchday transportation service from TransportAzumah.Designed specifically for visiting fans staying in Miami and Fort Lauderdale hotels, Miami Stadium Direct offers direct, reservation-only motorcoach service from major hotel locations to Miami Stadium, eliminating the uncertainty of navigating unfamiliar transit systems or relying on costly rideshare options.A Reliable Matchday Experience for Global FansWith millions expected to travel to the United States for the World Cup, transportation demand in host cities is projected to surge. Miami Stadium Direct addresses this challenge by offering a guaranteed seat for fans who book in advance, ensuring they arrive at the stadium comfortably and on time.Each trip is carefully timed around match schedules:Arrival at the stadium approximately 2 hours before kickoffReturn departure 1 hour after the final whistleThis schedule gives supporters ample time to soak in the pre-match atmosphere and exit smoothly after the game.Direct Service from Key Hotel HubsMiami Stadium Direct will operate from a wide range of hotels across the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas—popular bases for international visitors—offering a transfer-free journey straight to the stadium.Participating pickup locations include major airport hotels, beach resorts, and city-center accommodations, allowing fans to board close to where they are staying.Limited-Time $80 Round-Trip SaleTo celebrate the launch, TransportAzumah is offering a special $80 round-trip fare for World Cup matches in Miami.Price: $80 round tripBooking deadline: April 30, 2026Availability: Limited seats; advance booking requiredWith rideshare prices expected to spike dramatically during matchdays—and availability likely to be scarce—this fixed-price option provides both cost certainty and peace of mind for international travelers.Built for the Global Football CommunityMiami Stadium Direct is tailored to the needs of international supporters:No transfers or complex routesGuaranteed seating with advance reservationComfortable, air-conditioned motorcoachesService aligned with official match timesEasy online bookingImportant Booking InformationReservations are mandatory and must be made online in advanceSeats are limited and expected to sell outService is intended for fans attending matches (match tickets required)Passengers who miss their scheduled bus will need to arrange alternative transport independentlyBook Early, Travel EasyWith global demand for World Cup travel at record levels, early planning is essential. Miami Stadium Direct offers a rare combination of convenience, reliability, and value—especially at the promotional $80 round-trip rate.Fans are encouraged to secure their seats before the April 30, 2026 deadline to guarantee availability and lock in the discounted fare.About TransportAzumahTransportAzumah is a U.S.-based transportation provider specializing in event shuttles, charter services, and seasonal routes. For the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the company is delivering dedicated fan transport solutions across multiple host cities, connecting travelers directly to stadiums with comfort and efficiency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.