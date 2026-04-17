TransportAzumah Launches Miami Stadium Direct Hotel-to-Stadium Service for World Cup Fans in Miami
TransportAzumah introduces Miami Stadium Direct bus service directly from hotels in Miami and Fort Lauderdale to Miami Stadium.
Designed specifically for visiting fans staying in Miami and Fort Lauderdale hotels, Miami Stadium Direct offers direct, reservation-only motorcoach service from major hotel locations to Miami Stadium, eliminating the uncertainty of navigating unfamiliar transit systems or relying on costly rideshare options.
A Reliable Matchday Experience for Global Fans
With millions expected to travel to the United States for the World Cup, transportation demand in host cities is projected to surge. Miami Stadium Direct addresses this challenge by offering a guaranteed seat for fans who book in advance, ensuring they arrive at the stadium comfortably and on time.
Each trip is carefully timed around match schedules:
Arrival at the stadium approximately 2 hours before kickoff
Return departure 1 hour after the final whistle
This schedule gives supporters ample time to soak in the pre-match atmosphere and exit smoothly after the game.
Direct Service from Key Hotel Hubs
Miami Stadium Direct will operate from a wide range of hotels across the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas—popular bases for international visitors—offering a transfer-free journey straight to the stadium.
Participating pickup locations include major airport hotels, beach resorts, and city-center accommodations, allowing fans to board close to where they are staying.
Limited-Time $80 Round-Trip Sale
To celebrate the launch, TransportAzumah is offering a special $80 round-trip fare for World Cup matches in Miami.
Price: $80 round trip
Booking deadline: April 30, 2026
Availability: Limited seats; advance booking required
With rideshare prices expected to spike dramatically during matchdays—and availability likely to be scarce—this fixed-price option provides both cost certainty and peace of mind for international travelers.
Built for the Global Football Community
Miami Stadium Direct is tailored to the needs of international supporters:
No transfers or complex routes
Guaranteed seating with advance reservation
Comfortable, air-conditioned motorcoaches
Service aligned with official match times
Easy online booking
Important Booking Information
Reservations are mandatory and must be made online in advance
Seats are limited and expected to sell out
Service is intended for fans attending matches (match tickets required)
Passengers who miss their scheduled bus will need to arrange alternative transport independently
Book Early, Travel Easy
With global demand for World Cup travel at record levels, early planning is essential. Miami Stadium Direct offers a rare combination of convenience, reliability, and value—especially at the promotional $80 round-trip rate.
Fans are encouraged to secure their seats before the April 30, 2026 deadline to guarantee availability and lock in the discounted fare.
About TransportAzumah
TransportAzumah is a U.S.-based transportation provider specializing in event shuttles, charter services, and seasonal routes. For the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the company is delivering dedicated fan transport solutions across multiple host cities, connecting travelers directly to stadiums with comfort and efficiency.
Joel Anabilah-Azumah
TransportAzumah LLC
+1 347-927-0750
email us here
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