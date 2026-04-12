UPDATE: Westminster Barracks - Missing Person
***UPDATE***
Mr. Bills was located safely shortly
before 2am and reunited with family members.
From:
Corliss, Stacy via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, April 11, 2026 11:16 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Westminster Barracks - Missing Person
EXTERNAL
SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and
trust the sender.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1003043
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pepperman/Sgt.
Stacy
Corliss
STATION: Westminster
Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/11/26 @ 2211 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jay Road, Townshend, VT
MISSING PERSON: Bruce Bills
AGE: 78
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont
State Police Westminster Barracks began investigating a missing persons case
involving 78-year-old Bruce Bills of Townshend, VT. Bills left a note for
family members advising he had gone for a walk in the woods around 4pm.
At 10pm, the note was discovered and Bills had not yet returned home.
State Police, family members, and local search and rescue teams began to search
the area surrounding the residence. Bills is described to be an avid
hiker and in good shape and is approximately 5'10" tall and 175lbs with
short white hair and blue eyes. There is no clothing description
available at this time. Anyone who may have seen or had contact with
Bills after 4pm is encouraged to call State Police with that information.
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