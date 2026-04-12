UPDATE: Westminster Barracks - Missing Person

***UPDATE***

Mr. Bills was located safely shortly before 2am and reunited with family members.

From: Corliss, Stacy via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Saturday, April 11, 2026 11:16 PM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: Westminster Barracks - Missing Person

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1003043

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pepperman/Sgt. Stacy Corliss

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/11/26 @ 2211 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jay Road, Townshend, VT

MISSING PERSON: Bruce Bills

AGE: 78

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks began investigating a missing persons case involving 78-year-old Bruce Bills of Townshend, VT. Bills left a note for family members advising he had gone for a walk in the woods around 4pm. At 10pm, the note was discovered and Bills had not yet returned home. State Police, family members, and local search and rescue teams began to search the area surrounding the residence. Bills is described to be an avid hiker and in good shape and is approximately 5'10" tall and 175lbs with short white hair and blue eyes. There is no clothing description available at this time. Anyone who may have seen or had contact with Bills after 4pm is encouraged to call State Police with that information.