Premio Validates NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPU Support for Accelerated AI Across Its Edge Computing Solutions

Premio Supports NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs

New NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs deliver up to 3,511 TOPS and up to 24,064 CUDA cores, enabling inference and generative AI workloads at the edge

NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture powers real-time AI for robotics the edge. With RTX PRO GPUs in edge PCs, builders deploy low-latency reliable scalable autonomous systems in demanding environments.” — Duston Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing at Premio

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global provider of rugged edge and embedded computing solutions, today announced expanded support for NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs across its industrial computing product lines designed for industrial automation, machine vision, on-premises generative AI, and other edge AI applications. The newly supported GPUs, ranging from the RTX PRO 2000 Blackwell to the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition, enable high-throughput AI inference and real-time data processing for compute-intensive workloads. With up to 24,064 CUDA cores, 3,511 AI TOPS of performance, and 96GB of GDDR7 ECC memory, they support real-time inference, data-intensive processing, and large-scale model execution in demanding environments.

“NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture enables a new generation of physical AI and robotics by delivering the compute performance and efficiency required for real-time perception, decision-making, and control at the edge,” said Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing at Premio. “By integrating NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs into our edge AI PCs, we are helping automation builders deploy intelligent, autonomous systems that operate with low latency, high reliability, and scalable performance in demanding industrial environments that require the latest technology in accelerated computing.”

The NVIDIA GPUs are now available across select Premio edge AI computing solutions. Supported NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs include:

• NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition (300W)

• NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 Blackwell (300W)

• NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell (200W)

• NVIDIA RTX PRO 4000 Blackwell (140W)

• NVIDIA RTX PRO 4000 Blackwell SFF Edition (70W)

• NVIDIA RTX PRO 2000 Blackwell (70W)

Premio supports NVIDIA RTX Pro Blackwell GPUs across multiple product lines, including, Super-Rugged Industrial Computers (RCO-6000-RPL Series), Semi-Rugged Industrial Computers (BCO-6000-RPL Series), Short-Depth Industrial Computers (KCO-3000-RPL and KCO-2000-RPL Series), Machine Vision Computers (VCO-6000-RPL Series), and 1U Rackmount Edge AI Servers (LLM-1U-RPL Series). Each is designed for specific deployment environments, ranging from rugged edge computing to on-premises AI infrastructure.

Key Benefits of NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPU Support:

• High-Throughput Compute Processing: Supports real-time execution of compute-intensive workloads with low-latency data movement and high-bandwidth processing.

• Generative AI Acceleration: Designed for large-scale model execution and generative workloads with high-memory GPUs and accelerated compute for on-premises deployment.

• Advanced GPU Architecture: Built on NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell architecture with CUDA-based acceleration, delivering high parallel compute performance for complex processing tasks.

• High-Capacity Memory: Up to 96GB of GDDR7 ECC memory supports large datasets and memory-intensive workloads, improving performance for analytics and data processing.

With NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs now available, Premio expands its product compatibility with the latest accelerated computing technology from NVIDIA to deliver high-performance computing through Built Rugged, Built Ready designs for industrial and edge deployment. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner, Premio works closely with NVIDIA to bring fully optimized, next-generation GPU solutions to market with proven reliability and performance. For more information, contact our product experts at sales@premioinc.com.

About Premio Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 35 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge AI Computers, HMI Rugged Displays, and High Availability Storage Servers. Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the United States and Taiwan.

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