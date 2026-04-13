New Book Lays Scientific Groundwork for Coexistence With Intelligent Machines

George Bancs, Author and Founder of Synthan Sciences Foundations of Synthanity (Volume One)

Foundations of Synthanity introduces a new scientific framework for understanding machine consciousness and autonomy in the physical world.

The real AI revolution begins when intelligence gets a body.” — George Bancs, Author

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when machines become intelligent enough to act on their own? Not just follow instructions - but perceive, decide, and operate independently in the physical world?These are the questions at the heart of Foundations of Synthanity , the first volume in The Syncyclopedia of Synthanity by George Bancs. Available on Amazon and through major booksellers worldwide, the book introduces what Bancs calls “synthanity” - a comprehensive framework for understanding the science, governance, and social implications of synthetic intelligent beings.Volume One focuses on the scientific foundations. Bancs draws from artificial intelligence, cognitive science, systems theory, and engineering to build a rigorous vocabulary and conceptual architecture for discussing machine intelligence beyond the current discourse of chatbots and large language models.“Most of the conversation around AI is about software,” said Bancs. “But the real transformation happens when intelligence has a body - when it can move through the world and affect it physically. That’s a fundamentally different challenge.”The book introduces key concepts including synthetic cognition hierarchies, autonomy classification systems, and the theoretical basis for machine behavioral standards. These ideas form the scientific bedrock on which the subsequent volumes - covering law and culture - are built.Foundations of Synthanity has attracted attention from readers in technology, philosophy, and policy circles who see it as an early attempt to build a unified intellectual framework for a problem most institutions are only beginning to acknowledge.The Syncyclopedia of Synthanity is a three-volume series. Volume Two, Book of Synthan Law , addresses legal and ethical frameworks, while Volume Three, Book of Synthan Culture , explores the societal and cultural dimensions of human-machine coexistence.Foundations of Synthanity (Volume One) is available now on Amazon and through major booksellers worldwide. For more information, visit synthansciences.com.

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