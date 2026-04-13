Abu Dhabi Startup Synthan Sciences Unveils Safety Architecture for Physical AI

George Bancs, Author and Founder of Synthan Sciences

A new three-layer safety stack aims to establish trust and accountability for the next generation of intelligent machines operating in the real world.

We're building the seatbelt for the age of physical AI. Safety can't be an afterthought.” — George Bancs, CEO, Synthan Sciences

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence moves beyond screens and into the physical world - through autonomous vehicles, humanoid robots, and industrial automation - one Abu Dhabi startup is asking the question no one else seems ready to answer: how do we keep people safe? Synthan Sciences , founded by technologist and author George Bancs , has developed a proprietary safety architecture designed specifically for physical AI systems. The company's approach addresses what it sees as a critical gap in the current AI landscape: the absence of standardized safety infrastructure for machines that move, build, and operate alongside humans."We're entering an era where AI isn't just making decisions on a screen - it's making decisions in the real world, with real consequences," said George Bancs, Founder and CEO of Synthan Sciences. "Our mission is to build the safety layer that makes that transition trustworthy."The Synthan Sciences safety stack operates across three integrated layers: a hardware-level safety component embedded directly into autonomous systems, a communication and behavioral protocol layer, and an identity and certification framework. Together, these layers create what the company describes as a "trust infrastructure" for physical AI.The company is positioned at the intersection of AI safety, robotics, and regulatory technology. With the global autonomous systems market projected to exceed $2 trillion by 2030, Synthan Sciences argues that safety infrastructure will be as fundamental to physical AI as cybersecurity has become to the internet.Synthan Sciences operates under the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) regulatory framework and is currently preparing for its seed funding round. The company's vision extends beyond any single product - it aims to create the foundational safety standard that the entire physical AI industry will build upon.The theoretical and philosophical foundations underpinning the company's technology are explored in Bancs' three-volume book series, The Syncyclopedia of Synthanity , available on Amazon and through major booksellers worldwide.For more information about Synthan Sciences and its safety infrastructure for physical AI, visit synthansciences.com.

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