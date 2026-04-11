ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, and Sexual Deviants

These arrests took place on the one-year anniversary of the re-opening of the VOICE office that was created in President Trump’s first term to help victims of illegal alien crime

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens convicted for horrific crimes including murder, attempted lewdness with a child, aggravated sexual battery, sexual penetration with animate object by force, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

These arrests took place on the one-year anniversary of the re-opening of ICE’s Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office. VOICE focuses on helping victims of crime with a nexus to immigration, and their families, by providing them with the resources and support that they need. VOICE was originally launched under the first Trump administration but was then shuttered by the Biden administration.

“Day in and day out, the brave men and women of ICE are risking their lives to remove criminal illegal aliens from our communities and stop another American from being raped, maimed, or murdered by illegal aliens with no right to be in our country,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Yesterday, ICE arrested multiple disgusting criminals, including murderers, pedophiles, and sexual deviants. Illegal immigration is not a victimless crime. President Trump and Secretary Mullin will continue to fight for justice for victims of illegal alien crime.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Luis Hernandez-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for murder in Upshur County, Texas.

Alejandro Laguna-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for attempted lewdness with a child in Carson City, Nevada.

Daniel Albert Urbina, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted TWICE for aggravated sexual battery and sexual penetration with animate object by force or threat in Leesburg, Virginia.

Alexander Garcia-Penate, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Mercer County, Pennsylvania.

Nilson Noel Granados-Trejo, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for assault in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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