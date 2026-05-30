CORRECT THE RECORD: DHS Debunks Sanctuary Politicians’ Smears About ICE’s Delaney Hall Facility in New Jersey

Sanctuary politicians’ smears have directly contributed to a coordinated attack against ICE law enforcement officers outside Delaney Hall

WASHINGTON – Sanctuary politicians and leftist activists have been spreading FALSE information about the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Newark, New Jersey. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement debunking many of those lies.

“Another day, another hoax about ICE detention facilities. Sanctuary politicians are spreading categorically false smears about ICE’s Delaney Hall facility in New Jersey. These types of smears are inciting violent riots outside the ICE facility in New Jersey,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “These sanctuary politicians need to stop with the political theatre. No lawbreakers in the history of human civilization have been better treated than illegal aliens. They are provided 3 meals a day, medical care, and receive full due process.”

Below are some of the most egregious examples of falsehoods being told about Delaney Hall:

CLAIM: There is a lack of medical care for illegal aliens detained at Delaney.

FACT: It is a longstanding practice to provide comprehensive medical care from the moment an alien enters ICE custody. This includes medical, dental, and mental health services as available, and access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care. For many illegal aliens, this is the best healthcare they have received their entire lives.

CLAIM: There is an ongoing hunger strike among the inmates at Delaney.

FACT: There is no hunger strike at Delaney Hall. All detainees are provided with 3 meals a day. Meals are certified by dieticians.

CLAIM: ICE custody deaths have reached a record high under the Trump Administration.

FACT: There has been no spike in deaths. Consistent with data over the last decade, death rates in custody under the Trump Administration are 0.009% of the detained population. As bed space has rapidly expanded, we have maintained a higher standard of care than most prisons that hold U.S. citizens – including providing access to proper medical care.

CLAIM: Protesters at Delaney Hall, including U.S. Senator Andy Kim (D-N.J.), were shot with pepper balls.

FACT: No individuals were directly struck by pepper ball projectiles. On May 25, 2026, rioters obstructed law enforcement from exiting the ICE facility. Officers issued multiple lawful verbal commands for rioters to clear the area. Rioters refused to follow law enforcement commands and continue to obstruct the exit route. Our law enforcement followed their training and used the minimum amount of force necessary to protect themselves, the public, and federal property.

CLAIM: ICE personnel at Delaney Hall have physically attacked detainees, including with the use of pepper spray.

FACT: No detainees were beaten or attacked by ICE. On May 28, 2026, staff responded to a physical fight involving detainees at Delaney Hall. In accordance with established ICE policies and their training, staff used the minimum amount of force to safely deescalate the situation. Following the incident, all affected detainees were promptly evaluated by on-site medical personnel and were cleared with no serious injuries.

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