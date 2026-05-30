U.S. Coast Guard Eliminates Race-Based Preferences for Commissioning of Officers

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement announcing that the U.S. Coast Guard has eliminated race-based preferences for college students who wish to enlist and commission as officers in the Coast Guard.

The program in question, the College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative (CSPI), includes a preference for students from educational institutions that meet certain quotas for specifically identified racial groups in their student bodies.

Such requirements stand in stark contrast to the Trump Administration’s focus on fairness, merit, and eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies throughout the federal government. They are also in violation of the equal protection requirements of the U.S. Constitution.

DHS announced the termination of these requirements on May 28.

“The Trump Administration is more focused than ever on eliminating unconstitutional DEI policies like this one,” said DHS General Counsel James Percival. “Racial quotas, like those included in this program for students who want to enlist and commission as officers in the U.S. Coast Guard, are a direct violation of the United States Constitution’s equal protection requirements. By getting rid of these unconstitutional diversity quotas, we are returning the Coast Guard’s focus to military readiness, upholding the law, and making America a safer place.”

“Eliminating racial quotas in federal programs remains a priority of the Justice Department,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division.“Access to opportunities like the Coast Guard’s pre-commissioning initiative should be based exclusively on merit, not the racial composition of your college. This resolution helps ensure that equality of opportunity.”

By eliminating these racial requirements, CSPI can continue to function in a racially neutral manner where merit and achievements, not immutable characteristics, determine who will become commissioned officers in the Coast Guard.

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