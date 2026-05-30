PUTTING AMERICA FIRST: ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, Child Abusers, and Sexual Predators

President Trump promised to make America safe again by removing illegal aliens from our streets, and DHS will continue to deliver

WASHINGTON –– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more criminal illegal aliens across the country, including those convicted for murder, second-degree sexual assault on a child less than 14 years old, risk of injury to a child, and other horrific crimes.

“While sanctuary politicians demonize our law enforcement, the men and women of ICE are working to get criminals off American streets,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Just yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, pedophiles, child abusers, and sexual predators. These types of monsters have no business remaining in the United States any longer. We will not allow rioters to slow us down from making America safe again.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Javier Gurrusquita, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for murder in Dallas County, Texas.

Reinerio Mendoza-Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for second-degree sexual assault on a child less than 14 years old in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Gary Smith Apolinanario-Apolinario, a criminal illegal alien from Peru, convicted for fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child in Stamford, Connecticut.

George Abdalla, a criminal illegal alien from Sudan, convicted for sexual assault in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jairo Cardenas-Fonseca, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for procuring adult for prostitution in San Jose, California.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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