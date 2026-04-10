Standing Up for Food Access and Frontline Workers

Access to food is a basic need – and the Council is taking a stand to help protect it.

During this week’s Council meeting, Councilors Louijeune and Santana offered a resolution calling for the protection and strengthening of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a critical anti-hunger program that supports individuals and families across the Commonwealth with food security, dignity, and economic stability.

The measure also highlights the essential role of the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA), which administers SNAP and connects residents to fundamental supports. DTA employees are recognized as indispensable public servants, currently serving approximately one in six residents statewide, with each SNAP caseworker responsible for more than 1,300 households.

The resolution points to the challenges facing the system, including excessive caseloads, staffing strain, and overwhelmed offices, which can lead to delays and barriers for those seeking assistance. It underscores that at a time of rising need and ongoing economic hardship, any weakening of SNAP access or underinvestment in DTA infrastructure could further deepen food insecurity.

The adoption of this resolution urges state agencies to protect and strengthen SNAP, increase funding for DTA staffing and infrastructure, reduce caseload burdens, ensure timely access to benefits, and support the frontline workers who help sustain food security for residents across Boston and the Commonwealth.