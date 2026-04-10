TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2026 Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Run

On Sunday, April 12, 2026, the Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Run will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

On Sunday, April 12, 2026, from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic by the Metropolitan Police Department in conjunction with the United States Park Police:

1200 block of Maine Avenue, SW

Maine Avenue from I-395 westbound to Independence Avenue, SW

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge Ramp to Ohio Drive, NW

9th Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Avenue, SW

Virginia Avenue from 27th Street to Rock Creek Parkway, NW

I Street from 27th Street to Rock Creek Parkway, NW

Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to East Basin Drive, SW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street, SW

Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive to Virginia Avenue, NW

East and West Potomac Parks

East Basin Drive, SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from 15th Street to Maine Avenue, SW

Ramp from Memorial Circle to Ohio Drive, SW

Homefront Drive, SW

Daniel Chester French Drive from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, SW

Maine Avenue at the ramp from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue, SW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Parkway Drive, NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Rock Creek Parkway

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

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