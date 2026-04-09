TEXAS, April 9 - April 9, 2026 | Bryan, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Texas A&M (TAMU) Semiconductor Institute, which will help cement Texas as America’s hub for innovation and semiconductor manufacturing.

"Texas and America must be microchip independent," said Governor Abbott. "We must ensure we lead the way forward. This groundbreaking is a giant step toward achieving that independence. Texas A&M is accelerating in innovation, and cementing Texas' position as the global leader for semiconductors."

During his remarks, Governor Abbott emphasized that Texas is the birthplace of the modern microchip and the national leader in semiconductor manufacturing and design. For 15 consecutive years, Texas has also ranked No. 1 in semiconductor exports. Governor Abbott noted that by partnering with TAMU and other Tier One research institutions, Texas is accelerating innovation and securing its position as the global leader in the technologies of tomorrow. The Governor also noted the sense of urgency we must have in regard to developing, manufacturing, and exporting semiconductors to build the future of the world on chips made in the United States of America.

Located on the Texas A&M-RELLIS campus, the TAMU Semiconductor Institute will further enhance Texas’ semiconductor leadership and drive economic growth through workforce development; disruptive, next-generation research; and impactful collaborations in support of national security and the semiconductor resurgence in the United States.

Governor Abbott signed the Texas CHIPS Act into law in 2023 to further strengthen Texas’ investments in the semiconductor industry, encouraging semiconductor companies to expand in the state, leverage the expertise and capacity at Texas higher education institutions, and maintain Texas’ position as the national leader in semiconductor manufacturing. It also established the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund, and the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium, both administered by the Texas CHIPS Office , a division within the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office in the Office of the Governor.

The Governor was joined at the groundbreaking ceremony by Representative Paul Dyson, The Texas A&M University System Chancellor Glenn Hegar, A&M System Regent Jay Graham, A&M System Vice Chancellor for Research Dr. Joe Elabd and Texas A&M Semiconductor Institute Inaugural Director Dr. Steve E. Putna.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.