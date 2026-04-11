State Auditor Blaha Releases Improvements in CTAS Program - April 10, 2026

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

State Auditor Blaha Releases Improvements in CTAS Program

“We appreciate the Minnesota Legislature’s investment in CTAS,” said Auditor Julie Blaha. “The funding allowed us to not only modernize the system, but also to continue improving the system to better serve local governments.”

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha announced the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) has completed and continues to enhance updates to the Small City and Town Accounting System (CTAS), supported by approximately $500,000 in funding allocated by the Minnesota Legislature during the 2023 legislative session to be used by the end of the 2025 fiscal year.

CTAS is a desktop accounting application used by more than 1,200 townships, 300 cities, and 17 special districts, with over 2,000 users statewide. The system helps local governments manage finances and submit required annual reporting to the OSA.

The project was completed in 2025 and focused on complying with new state statutes, report enhancements and system functionality. A major update was the addition of Earned Safe and Sick Time (ESST) features within the payroll module to meet state requirements. Additional enhancements included expanded payroll such as reimbursements, leave tracking features, encryption of sensitive data and modernization of core system components.

“We appreciate the Minnesota Legislature’s investment in CTAS,” said Auditor Blaha. “The funding allowed us to not only modernize the system, but also to continue improving the system to better serve local governments.”

While the legislative funding for CTAS has been fully expended, CTAS improvement efforts remain ongoing, with current and future enhancements supporting the Minnesota Paid Family and Medical Leave and other evolving local government needs.

Access CTAS information on the OSA website.