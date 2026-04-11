Update for construction work on I-80 near Pine Bluffs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors have resumed work on the construction project on Interstate 80 near Pine Bluffs that began last construction season.

During the second phase of this construction project, crews will replace sections of concrete slab and three bridge structures.

In order for construction work to be performed, traffic patterns will need to be shifted. Beginning Monday, April 13, westbound traffic will be shifted head-to-head into eastbound lanes between mile markers 382.15 and 393.40, utilizing crossovers and slip ramps. This shift is required in order to keep the westbound lanes closed to traffic while work is being conducted on the road surface and bridge replacements.

Bridge demolition will begin with the I-80 bridge that traverses County Road 146. Demolition is scheduled to begin the night of Monday, April 13. Demolition will occur during the night to help alleviate disruptions to traffic traveling on County Road 146. A signed detour will be in place to reroute traffic for the duration of the closure.