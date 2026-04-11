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Clerical Error as to Prison Time Does Not Open Door to Change Misdemeanor Sentences—C.A.

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held that a trial judge erred in modifying sentences imposed on misdemeanor counts during a post-judgment hearing held to correct purely clerical errors relating to the amount of prison time imposed on felony charges, saying the jurist exceeded her authority by effectively resentencing the defendant without statutory authority.

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Clerical Error as to Prison Time Does Not Open Door to Change Misdemeanor Sentences—C.A.

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