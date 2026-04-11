Clerical Error as to Prison Time Does Not Open Door to Change Misdemeanor Sentences—C.A.

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held that a trial judge erred in modifying sentences imposed on misdemeanor counts during a post-judgment hearing held to correct purely clerical errors relating to the amount of prison time imposed on felony charges, saying the jurist exceeded her authority by effectively resentencing the defendant without statutory authority.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.