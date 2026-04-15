Prokan Grills Expands Its Iconic Infinity Argentine Range with New XL Model

Prokan 77” Infinity Argentine XL Charcoal and Wood BBQ Grill Prokan 77” Infinity Argentine XL Charcoal and Wood BBQ Grill in action Prokan’s dual cooking space allows multiple ingredients to be grilled at the same time.

Bringing live-fire cooking to larger backyard gatherings with more room for flame, flavor, and outdoor connection.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prokan Grills today announced the launch of the Prokan 77” Infinity Argentine XL Charcoal and Wood BBQ Grill, designed for those who believe the best moments happen outdoors. Created for homeowners, entertainers, and passionate grillers, the new XL model brings together elegant design, Argentine grilling tradition, and the space needed for larger gatherings and more memorable meals shared.The 77-inch Prokan Infinity Argentine XL is a statement piece for upscale patios and outdoor kitchens, offering a spacious cooking platform and a professional-style feature set. Key elements include two separate crank-operated gear systems with reinforced steel cables for precision grate height adjustment, stainless steel V-shaped grates, a dedicated SS304 brasero (firebox) for ember generation, and firebrick bottom and side walls for heat retention and even cooking performance.Unlike conventional backyard grills, the Infinity Argentine XL is built to deliver the distinctive experience of open-fire asado cooking. Its dual independent lifting grates allow users to manage multiple temperature zones at once, while the V-shaped grate system channels grease away from the fire into removable drip pans to help reduce flare-ups. The integrated brasero allows cooks to create embers to the side and move them beneath the grates for the controlled, wood-fired flavor associated with traditional Argentine grilling.The grill also includes a practical accessory package to support immediate use, including six S-hooks for hanging meat, a shovel, a poker, a cooking grate cleaning tool, and a grill cover. Additional details include a front access door with a safety lock, an SS304 side shelf, and tool hooks and storage. The listed product dimensions are 77” x 26.6” x 59”.“The Prokan Infinity Argentine series speaks to people who want the spirit of live-fire cooking — the heat of the flame, the character of wood and charcoal, and the atmosphere when people gather around the fire,” said Ray Chang, CEO of Prokan Grills. “Now, with the XL, we’re expanding that experience for bigger gatherings, so families and friends can enjoy the warmth of live-fire cooking on a larger scale.”The launch of the XL builds on the growing momentum of Prokan Grills’ Infinity Argentine series, which already includes three distinctive styles created for different outdoor spaces and lifestyles: the 36” Infinity Argentine Charcoal & Wood Built-In Grill, the Infinity SS304 Argentine Charcoal and Wood BBQ Grill Cart, and the Infinity European Ledge Argentine BBQ Grill Island. The series showcases the brand’s commitment to professional-grade SS304 stainless steel construction, ember-based grilling, and premium outdoor products that combine live-fire performance, standout design, and a more immersive outdoor cooking experience.The Prokan 77” Infinity Argentine XL Charcoal and Wood BBQ Grill is available through Prokan Grills’ official website, Wayfair, Lowe’s, and The Home Depot in the United States, and RONA and The Home Depot in Canada.Learn more about the product:For trade inquiries, dealer opportunities, or project collaboration, contact:Ray ChangCEO at Prokan Grillscontact@zhprokan.comAbout Prokan GrillsProkan Grills designs outdoor cooking products that combine premium materials, strong visual appeal, and performance-driven engineering for today’s outdoor living spaces. From Argentine-style grills to outdoor kitchen solutions, the brand focuses on durability, craftsmanship, and products that help transform the backyard into a culinary destination.

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