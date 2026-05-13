Prokan Grills Launches Co-Branded Outdoor Kitchen Collaboration with World-Renowned Pizza Maestro Vito Iacopelli

【Vito x Prokan Signature Series】96″ TimberArt 5B Outdoor Kitchen with Fridge and Kano Outdoor Oven Pizza Master Vito Iacopelli showcasing the Prokan x Vito Iacopelli collaboration. Pizza Master Vito Iacopelli with a steak pizza prepared on the collaboration grill.

The Prokan x Vito Iacopelli Signature Series brings together premium outdoor grilling, authentic pizza craftsmanship, and turnkey backyard kitchen design.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prokan Grills , a premium outdoor grill and outdoor kitchen brand, today announced the launch of the Prokan x Vito Iacopelli Signature Series, a new co-branded outdoor kitchen created in collaboration with world-renowned pizza chef and digital pizza educator Vito Iacopelli.The new 96″ TimberArt 5B Outdoor Kitchen with Fridge and Kano Outdoor Oven is designed for homeowners who want to bring the full outdoor kitchen experience into their backyard — combining a high-performance gas grill, integrated refrigerator, chilled topping station, and dedicated outdoor pizza oven into one premium island.The collaboration unites Prokan’s focus on durable, design-forward outdoor cooking products with Iacopelli’s deep expertise in authentic Italian pizza-making. Born in Bari, Italy, and now based in Los Angeles, Iacopelli has been recognized as a master pizzaiolo and pizza educator, bringing decades of hands-on pizza-making experience to a global audience.“Pizza has always been about bringing people together,” said Vito Iacopelli. “With this collaboration, we wanted to create something that gives people the tools to make beautiful pizza and unforgettable meals at home, right in their own backyard.”The Prokan x Vito Iacopelli Signature Series was created to bridge two outdoor cooking worlds: traditional American backyard grilling and the craft of artisan pizza. The island features four 304 stainless steel primary burners, an infrared rear burner, and an L-shaped oven burner, delivering a total of 72,000 BTUs. The integrated Kano outdoor oven is large enough for 16-inch pizzas and is designed with digital temperature control, a timer, a meat probe, and a rotating pizza stone to support more precise and consistent outdoor cooking.At the heart of the Signature Series is the Kano outdoor oven, designed to bring greater versatility to backyard cooking. Built for pizza, roasting, baking, and outdoor entertaining, the Kano oven was named a Good Housekeeping 2026 Kitchen Awards winner . Readers can view the full list of winners at goodhousekeeping.com/kitchenawards2026.“We chose to collaborate with Vito because of his genuine passion for pizza and outdoor cooking,” said Ray Chang, CEO of Prokan Grills. “He does more than teach recipes — he inspires people to enjoy the process, understand the craft, and bring family and friends together around food. That passion aligns perfectly with what Prokan stands for: helping homeowners create a backyard destination where great cooking, beautiful design, and memorable moments come together.”Built with heavy-duty 304 stainless steel, rust-proof cast aluminum components, and a weather-resistant sintered stone countertop, the 96″ TimberArt outdoor kitchen is designed for long-term performance and elevated aesthetics. Additional features include a 63L outdoor fridge, a five-compartment chilled topping station with lid, built-in grill lighting, an LED logo projector, storage drawers, tilt-out trash bin, casters for mobility, and an included premium grill cover.The Prokan x Vito Iacopelli Signature Series 96″ TimberArt 5B Outdoor Kitchen with Fridge and Kano Outdoor Oven is now available on Prokan’s official website and Lowe’s, Wayfair, and The Home Depot.For more information, visit prokangrills.com________________________________________About Prokan GrillsProkan Grills designs premium outdoor grills, island grills, built-in grills, pizza ovens, and outdoor kitchen solutions for homeowners who want to elevate the way they cook and entertain outside. Built around premium aesthetics, superior durability, and the belief that every backyard can become an outdoor kitchen destination, Prokan Grills combines craftsmanship, performance, and lifestyle-driven design.________________________________________About Vito IacopelliVito Iacopelli is an Italian-born master pizzaiolo, pizza educator, and creator known for teaching authentic pizza-making to a global audience. Born in Bari, Italy, and now based in Los Angeles, Iacopelli has spent decades refining and teaching the craft of pizza, helping home cooks and professionals better understand dough, heat, ingredients, and technique.

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