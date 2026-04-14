Prokan Grills Expands Its Best-selling Island Grill Collection With Two New Styles, Anchored by the Pro Elite 5B Engine

From modern luxury to warm classic to natural living — the 78″ Pro Elite 5B Collection brings three distinct design identities to the outdoor entertaining space 78” Pro Elite 5B TimberArt Island Grill 78″ Pro Elite 5B Texas Cream Limestone island grill

The TimerArt and Texas Cream editions join the signature European Ledge under a unified “One Soul, Many Styles” brand platform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prokan Grills, maker of one of the outdoor cooking industry's most trusted island grill systems, today announced the expansion of its flagship European Ledge lineup with two new style editions: the TimerArt and the Texas Cream . Both new models are powered by the same Pro Elite 5B engine that has made the European Ledge a bestseller for over a decade, delivering identical professional-grade performance in fresh, design-forward exteriors built for today's outdoor living spaces.The launch marks a strategic evolution for Prokan Grills, repositioning its collection under a unified brand campaign — "One Soul, Many Styles" — that makes the brand's core performance promise the connective thread across all three products.Three Styles, One Standard of ExcellenceAt the heart of the collection is the Pro Elite 5B — Prokan's proprietary grill engine constructed entirely from #304 professional-grade stainless steel, featuring high-BTU multi-burner output, precision temperature control, an independent Rotisserie Burner system, and a tool-free electric ignition. Every island grill in the collection is built on this same engine, regardless of exterior finish.The three collection members each serve a distinct lifestyle aesthetic:The European Ledge draws from classic stone masonry traditions, featuring gray stone panels that bring a commanding presence to traditional outdoor patios and American decks.For a more contemporary look, the TimerArt Edition embraces a modern wood grain style, with light timber-tone panels that exude natural warmth — ideal for contemporary decks and minimalist outdoor kitchens.Rounding out the range, the Texas Cream Edition channels ranch country charm through cream-tone stone and warm elegance, perfectly suited to garden settings and countryside retreats."The Heart of a Legend, Tailored to Your Style.""Outdoor cooking has always been about personal expression — what you cook, how you host, and how your space reflects who you are," said Ray Chang, CEO at Prokan Grills. "The Pro Elite 5B has earned the trust of thousands of home chefs over ten years. Now we're making that same trusted performance available in designs that match how people actually want to live — whether that's a classic stone patio, a modern wood-deck kitchen, or a countryside garden setup."Same Engine. Zero Compromise.A key message of the campaign is reassurance: the TimerArt and Texas Cream editions are not aesthetic upgrades to a reduced-spec product. Both new models carry the full Pro Elite 5B specification — including the same BTU output, the same#304 stainless steel construction standard, the same rotisserie system, and the same electric ignition — that has defined the European Ledge's decade-long sales record.All three island grill styles — European Ledge, TimerArt Edition, and Texas Cream Edition — are available now through Prokan's authorized retail network, including Wayfair, Lowe's, and Home Depot, as well as directly at prokangrills.com.About Prokan GrillsProkan Grills is a professional-grade outdoor cooking brand dedicated to bringing commercial kitchen performance to the residential outdoor living space. Built on over a decade of engineering excellence, Prokan's island grill systems are engineered for homeowners who demand reliability, performance, and design versatility. For more information, visit prokangrills.com.

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