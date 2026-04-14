Curbell Plastics Acquires Interstate Advanced Materials, Expanding Nationwide Reach and Capabilities

Interstate Advanced Materials joins the Curbell Plastics family, uniting two industry leaders in performance plastics distribution.

Interstate Advanced Materials joins Curbell Plastics to expand capabilities while maintaining the same trusted service and online shopping experience.

Curbell is the right long-term owner for Interstate. They share our values as a family-owned business and our commitment to taking care of customers and employees.” — Cole Klokkevold

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Advanced Materials , a nationwide distributor of plastics and composite materials, today announced that it has been acquired by Curbell Plastics, Inc. This strategic integration brings together two industry leaders to expand capabilities, broaden product access, and deliver an even higher level of technical support to customers across the country.As Interstate Advanced Materials joins Curbell’s robust nationwide distribution network, business will continue as usual. For those accustomed to purchasing online, the Interstate Plastics e-commerce platform www.interstateplastics.com ) will remain fully operational without interruption. Customers will continue to have the same seamless online shopping experience, securing the high-performance materials they need with the exceptional, responsive service they have come to expect.Day-to-day operations will remain consistent, and customers will continue working directly with their existing, trusted Interstate contacts. Interstate Advanced Materials brings a well-established team with deep regional market knowledge to the Curbell family, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted transition.“Curbell is the right long-term owner for Interstate,” said Cole Klokkevold, CEO of Interstate Advanced Materials. “They share our values as a family-owned business and our commitment to taking care of customers and employees. I am confident our team and our customers are in good hands for the future, and we are excited to offer our customers the combined strengths of both organizations.”The acquisition adds nine Interstate locations and more than 150 employees to Curbell’s footprint, bringing the combined operation to a 31-location nationwide network.“Interstate is a strong strategic fit for Curbell,” added Gerry Helbig, President of Curbell Plastics. “This acquisition significantly increases our western U.S. presence, expands our reach in important markets, and brings together two organizations with aligned values and a shared commitment to customer success.”For more information about Curbell Plastics, visit www.curbellplastics.com About Interstate Advanced MaterialsFounded over four decades ago, Interstate Advanced Materials is a nationwide wholesale distributor of plastics and composite materials, serving a wide range of industries including agriculture, aerospace, semiconductor, medical, and orthotics and prosthetics. With nine locations across the United States, the company delivers reliable supply and responsive customer support through its experienced team of material, logistics, and service professionals.About Curbell Plastics, Inc.Founded in 1942, Curbell Plastics is a leading U.S. supplier of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and high-performance materials, known for its customer-focused approach. The company provides performance plastics and related materials—including films, adhesives, sealants, tapes, prototyping and tooling materials, and fabricated parts—to businesses, government agencies, and Fortune 500 companies. Curbell’s nationwide team of material experts helps customers solve complex engineering and application challenges, delivering reliable solutions. A privately held subsidiary of Curbell, Inc., the company operates 22 locations across the U.S., holds ISO 9001 certification across multiple facilities, maintains ITAR and EAR compliance companywide, and has AS9100D certification at its Arlington, TX facility, supporting aerospace and defense industries. For more information, visit www.curbellplastics.com # # #

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