New HDPE Fabrication Guide Bridges the Technical Education Gap in Plastics Machining

Our new HDPE guide answers the question: How do you cut HDPE?

This free HDPE technical resource provides machinists with the exact feeds, speeds, and tooling strategies needed to process the plastic flawlessly.

The plastics industry has lacked a single, authoritative source for HDPE machining data. We built this guide to fix that gap, giving fabricators the exact HDPE playbook they need.” — Christopher Isar

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Advanced Materials has officially launched “ How to Cut & Machine HDPE: The Ultimate Fabrication Guide ” on the Interstate Plastics website . Designed to combat a widespread lack of accurate, comprehensive online machining data, this free technical resource provides engineers, machinists, and fabricators with the exact feeds, speeds, and tooling strategies needed to process High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) flawlessly.Recognized recently with the IAPD Education Circle of Champions Award , Interstate Advanced Materials is doubling down on its 2026 commitment to materials education. The release of this guide aligns directly with the company’s mission to serve as the industry's ultimate technical authority, empowering customers to source high-performance materials and solve their most complex machining challenges all in one place.While HDPE is celebrated for its extreme impact resistance and chemical inertness, it presents unique challenges on the shop floor. The new guide targets the root cause of most fabrication failures: treating thermoplastics like metal or wood.The comprehensive guide delivers immediate, actionable, grounded solutions, including:• CNC Feeds, Speeds & Tooling: Exact starting-point calculations for chip loads, RPMs, and the critical importance of single-flute O-flute geometries to prevent melted edges and re-welded chips.• Manual & Shop Saws: Step-by-step methods and blade tooth-count recommendations for table saws, band saws, and handheld routers.• Advanced Machining Techniques: Proven strategies for turning HDPE on a lathe, peck-drilling to prevent bit-grab, and tapping threads without stripping.• Thermal Management & Workholding: Techniques to manage HDPE’s high thermal expansion rate and secure the low-friction material without inducing stress-warping or "potato-chipping."Authored by IAPD Level 2 certified plastics experts, the guide eliminates the trial-and-error process, allowing fabricators to prioritize continuous improvement, reduce material waste, and deliver game-changing solutions for their own operations.To read the complete guide, visit: https://www.interstateplastics.com/how-to-cut-hdpe Interstate Advanced Materials, the parent company of Interstate Plastics, is a nationwide distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film. With 10 locations across the U.S., we offer a full range of stock shapes, precise cut-to-size services, complex CNC manufacturing, and superior technical support. Built on a 45-year reputation for quality products and exceptional service, Interstate Advanced Materials delivers trusted, rapid, and dependable solutions for diverse industries ranging from semiconductor to food processing, ensuring that every customer receives high-performance materials to enhance their operations.

