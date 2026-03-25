From Classroom to Competition: Interstate Plastics Helps Fuel Westmoore’s Robotics Success

Westmoore High Robotics FIRST Tech Challenge Awards

Interstate Plastics supplied materials to Westmoore High robotics, helping the next generation of STEM leaders achieve global rankings and state titles.

By working with advanced materials like Delrin®, students gain practical experience in engineering design, manufacturing, and material selection, skills that extend far beyond the classroom.” — Christopher Isar

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s not every day that a high school robotics team competes among the top programs in the state, let alone earns recognition on a national level. At Westmoore High School in Oklahoma, four rookie teams did exactly that, turning determination, engineering skill, and the right materials into a standout season.To support the next generation of innovators, Interstate Plastics , an Interstate Advanced Materials company, donated Delrin® acetal sheet to Westmoore’s robotics program, helping students design and build competition-ready robots for the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC).The impact was immediate. At the state-qualifying FTC tournament in Kingfisher, all four Westmoore teams advanced to finals, which is an uncommon achievement, especially for first-year competitors. Their performance earned multiple honors, including a Tournament Championship and several judged awards for innovation, design, and engineering excellence.Building on that momentum, two teams advanced to the Oklahoma State Championship in Tulsa, where they continued to impress. The teams secured additional top-tier awards, including a 1st Place Design Award and another Innovate Award, while competing against some of the strongest programs in the region.Robotics competitions at this level are as much a test of durability as they are of design. Robots endure constant impacts, defensive play, and repeated mechanical stress. That is where Delrinmade a measurable difference. Known for its strength, machinability, and wear resistance, the material helped critical components withstand the rigors of competition, even when other parts failed.The results speak for themselves. Westmoore’s top teams are now ranked among the best in the state and even globally, earning recognition for both performance and engineering quality. Their work has drawn attention from the broader robotics community, highlighting what is possible when students have access to the right tools and materials.Beyond competition results, the program represents something bigger: hands-on STEM education that prepares students for real-world problem solving. By working with advanced materials like Delrin, students gain practical experience in engineering design, manufacturing, and material selection, skills that extend far beyond the classroom.Interstate Plastics remains committed to supporting education, innovation, and the future workforce by providing materials that help bring ideas to life. For help with your next project, call Interstate Plastics at (888) 768-5759.Interstate Advanced Materials, the parent company of Interstate Plastics, is a nationwide distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film. Through our strategic nationwide distribution network, we offer a full range of stock shapes, precise cut-to-size services, complex CNC manufacturing, and superior technical support. Built on a 45-year reputation for quality products and exceptional service, Interstate Advanced Materials delivers trusted, rapid, and dependable solutions for diverse industries ranging from semiconductor to food processing, ensuring that every customer receives high-performance materials to enhance their operations.

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