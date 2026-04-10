Typhoon Halong – Six Month Recovery Update

ANCHORAGE, Alaska –The state of Alaska and FEMA have awarded more than $60 million in individual and public assistance funds for the Oct 11-13, 2025, severe storms, flooding, and remnants of Typhoon Halong. FEMA continues to support state-led recovery efforts across Western Alaska.

While the application deadline has passed, help is still available for Alaskans impacted by Typhoon Halong. Survivors can contact the FEMA Alaska Call Center at 1-866-342-1699 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, for assistance with their application.

By the Numbers

As of April 9, 2026

More than $44.6 million has been awarded to 2,479 Alaskans to help with rent, basic home repairs, personal property damages, and other disaster-related needs.

has been awarded to Alaskans to help with rent, basic home repairs, personal property damages, and other disaster-related needs. FEMA awarded $4.36 million in rental assistance to support 690 families displaced from their homes due to the disaster.

in rental assistance to support displaced from their homes due to the disaster. FEMA awarded Continued Temporary Housing Assistance to 138 households to help survivors pay for longer term interim housing until their homes are repaired.

to help survivors pay for longer term interim housing until their homes are repaired. FEMA approved more than $36.3 million in other needs assistance, which can help pay for expenses and serious needs caused by the disaster, including damaged subsistence equipment.

in other needs assistance, which can help pay for expenses and serious needs caused by the disaster, including damaged subsistence equipment. State/FEMA teams have visited 36 Alaska Native Villages, registering survivors for assistance and conducting home inspections.

registering survivors for assistance and conducting home inspections. The FEMA’s dedicated Alaska Call Center has received 5,489 inbound calls and made 10,434 outbound calls to support survivors with their disaster assistance applications.

inbound calls and made outbound calls to support survivors with their disaster assistance applications. The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved $4.15 million in 50 home loans and one business loan.

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FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished impartially, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-OCR-ECRD@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.

Follow FEMA Region 10 on X and LinkedIn for the latest updates and visit FEMA.gov for more information. FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.