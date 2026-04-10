Maine DOE Update – April 10, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

RSU 22 Wins Maine DOE 2026 Farm-to-School Cook-Off Championship

Team Nourish Kids of RSU 22, representing Hampden, Newburgh, Winterport, and Frankfort, is the reigning 2026 Farm-to-School Cook-Off champion following a final round of competition on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at Bangor High School. This annual Maine Department of Education (DOE) tradition, now in its 11th year, promotes the use of local foods in school meals, as school nutrition teams from across the state use locally sourced ingredients to prepare breakfast and lunch, which a panel of judges then scores. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Building Confidence and Community: Oceanside Middle School’s Alternative Education Program

At Oceanside Middle School in RSU 13, a small alternative education program is helping students rediscover their potential by reconnecting them to learning and their community. Serving the communities of Owls Head, Cushing, Rockland, Thomaston, and South Thomaston, this program gives students in grades 6-8 the tools and confidence to thrive both inside and outside of the classroom through hands-on projects, supportive relationships, and real-world experiences. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Applications Open for 2026 Maine DOE Literacy and Numeracy Summer Institute

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning invites educators from across the state to apply for the 2026 Literacy and Numeracy Summer Institute, entitled “The Science of Learning: Building Literate & Numerate Minds.” This three-day, in-person professional learning experience will take place June 29–July 1 at the College of the Atlantic (COA) in Bar Harbor. Applications close May 6. | More

Reminder: Registration Open for 2026 School Nurse Summer Institute

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Coordinated School Health Team is hosting its biennial School Nurse Summer Institute (SNSI) on July 28 and 29, 2026, at Sugarloaf Resort in Carrabassett Valley. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.