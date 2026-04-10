Keeping I-5 moving in Lewis County, from pavement to bridges

LEWIS COUNTY – Work on Interstate 5 in Lewis County resumes this spring as crews move from paving the roadway below to repairing the bridges above. This work, along with two additional paving projects in the area, is expected to wrap up by October. Most lane closures will happen at night to limit delays, though some daytime work will be needed.

Last summer, Washington State Department of Transportation contractor Granite Construction repaved 11 miles of I-5 between Koontz Road and the State Route 507 interchange, creating a smoother ride for travelers.

Starting this week, crews are back to work repairing bridges along the same stretch over:

Newaukum River, just south of Rush Road.

Rush Road.

Dillenbaugh Creek, just south of SR 6.

Salzer Creek, just south of SR 507.

This work includes replacing worn bridge surfaces and joints to help extend the life of the bridges and keep them in good condition.

“Last year’s paving improved the driving surface, while this year’s work focuses on the bridges that cross I-5,” said WSDOT Project Engineer Pedro Reyes. “Together, these efforts help keep travel through Lewis County safe and reliable.”

What to expect

During construction, travelers can expect daytime and nighttime lane closures and reduced speeds, with most work taking place overnight to reduce delays.

More paving ahead

This bridge work is part of a larger effort to improve I-5 through Lewis County.

Starting this summer, crews will repave even more sections of I-5 near last year’s project. Work will take place between Chamber Way and Salzer Creek, and from Koontz Road to SR 508.

Even more paving ahead

A few miles south, between the Lewis-Cowlitz county line and SR 505, crews will repair pavement, replace guardrails and median barriers, and make repairs to the Cowlitz River Bridge.

By the end of summer, nearly 20 miles in total, will be smoother, safer and more reliable for all travelers in Lewis County.