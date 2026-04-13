BoxLogix Parcel Named Mushiny’s Integrator of the Year

BoxLogix- Mushiny Integrator of the Year

Award recognizes the team, partnership, and proven execution driving BoxLogix Parcel’s accelerating growth in warehouse and parcel automation

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BoxLogix Parcel has been named Integrator of the Year by Mushiny, recognizing the team’s performance, partnership, and success in delivering automation solutions that create measurable value for customers.The recognition comes after three years of partnership between BoxLogix Parcel and Mushiny and reflects the strong momentum the companies have built together in warehouse and parcel automation.“This recognition is a direct reflection of the way our team has shown up, worked together, and stayed committed to delivering for our customers,” said Stephen Cwiak, President at BoxLogix Parcel. “What started as a slow build has turned into real momentum, and that only happens when you have a team that is willing to do the hard work, stay aligned, and execute at a high level. I’m incredibly proud of what the BoxLogix Parcel team has accomplished.”BoxLogix Parcel has continued expanding its presence in the parcel, fulfillment , and warehouse automation space by helping customers improve throughput, maximize storage, and increase operational efficiency through thoughtfully designed integrated solutions. The Integrator of the Year award underscores the team’s ability to translate automation technology into real-world results through collaboration, responsiveness, and execution.“This accomplishment belongs to the entire BoxLogix Parcel team,” said Stephen. “Every project, every challenge, and every win has been a team effort. This award is something the whole group should be proud of.”As BoxLogix continues to grow its automation capabilities and strategic partnerships , the company sees this recognition as both a milestone and a signal of what is ahead.For more information on BoxLogix automation and software solutions, visit www.boxlogix.com About BoxLogixBoxLogix designs, integrates, and installs intelligent material handling automation solutions to enhance efficiency in warehouses, distribution centers, manufacturing facilities, and sortation centers. Specializing in robotics, conveyor systems, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), warehouse controls, and proprietary Logix WCS software, we optimize operations with real-time tracking and flexible automation. Our tailored solutions improve productivity, reduce labor costs, and scale with evolving industry demands, helping businesses streamline operations and prepare for future growth.

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