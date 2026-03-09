BoxLogix Delivers Automated Sortation System for Regional Healthcare Distribution Hub

Healthcare Distribution Facility BLP Logo

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BoxLogix, a turnkey material handling and automation integrator, has completed the design and installation of an in-line sortation system for a regional healthcare distribution hub serving multiple hospitals within a single network.Transforming Manual Operations Through Intelligent AutomationThe facility functions as a centralized distribution point, receiving parcels from multiple carriers and distributing them to individual hospitals throughout the region. Prior to automation, the operation required significant manual handling and labor coordination to unload trailers, identify end destinations, and stage orders for quality control and kitting.To support this operation, BoxLogix designed a system that enables full trailer unloading with limited manpower while automatically buffering parcels by final destination.Key Innovations Driving SuccessIncoming parcels are unloaded at the dock using a powered extendable conveyor, enabling an entire trailer to be processed quickly and safely with minimal manual handling. From there, parcels move into an in-line motor-driven roller (MDR) sortation system, incline upward, and pass through an automated scan tunnel where shipping labels are captured with high accuracy.Using carrier-provided routing data, each parcel is identified by hospital destination and automatically diverted into large-capacity buffer chutes dedicated to specific facilities within the network. A designated jackpot lane at the end of the system ensures seamless manual exception handling without disrupting flow.Each destination chute is engineered for high-volume accumulation and features dual right-angle transfers to evenly distribute parcels, prevent bottlenecks, and maintain consistent throughput during peak receiving windows.Customer Impact:• Faster trailer turns and improved dock productivity• Reduced manual touches and lower labor strain• Accurate, automated routing by hospital destination• Fewer bottlenecks and more consistent flow• Improved labor allocation: teams can fully unload and sort complete trailers before reallocating to quality control and kitting tasks, instead of fragmenting manpower across competing prioritiesThe system was deployed in a large open area of the facility, enabling clean implementation with no integration conflicts or disruption to existing operations, delivering rapid time-to-value and minimal operational risk.“This project highlights how thoughtful system design can reduce labor strain and simplify complex distribution workflows,” said Stephen Cwiak, President at BoxLogix Parcel, “By focusing on how people actually work on the dock and downstream, we were able to deliver a solution that supports efficiency without unnecessary complexity.”For more information on BoxLogix’s automation solutions, visit www.boxlogix.com About BoxLogixBoxLogix designs, integrates, and installs intelligent material handling automation solutions to enhance efficiency in warehouses, distribution centers, manufacturing facilities, and sortation centers. Specializing in robotics, conveyor systems, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), warehouse controls, and proprietary Logix WCS software, we optimize operations with real-time tracking and flexible automation. Our tailored solutions improve productivity, reduce labor costs, and scale with evolving industry demands, helping businesses streamline operations and prepare for future growth.Media Contact

