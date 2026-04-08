BoxLogix Introduces Logix WCS to Power Intelligent, Flexible Warehouse Automation

Warehouse Control System

Advanced warehouse control software delivers real-time visibility, platform-agnostic integration, and customizable automation workflows

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BoxLogix, a turnkey material handling and automation integrator, announces the continued development and deployment of Logix WCS , its proprietary warehouse control system designed to orchestrate complex automated material handling environments with real-time precision.Logix WCS serves as the central control layer connecting conveyors, sortation systems, robotics, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), and warehouse management platforms into a unified automation environment. By coordinating equipment behavior and routing decisions in real time, the software ensures consistent product flow, improved throughput, and complete operational visibility across automated facilities.Built with flexibility in mind, Logix WCS is completely platform agnostic, enabling seamless integration with a wide range of material handling technologies and warehouse systems. The platform also includes built-in security architecture, single sign-on (SSO), and role-based access controls, ensuring that operators, supervisors, and IT teams can access the system with the appropriate level of visibility and control.The Logix WCS platform includes several integrated modules designed to enhance operational performance:• ViewLogix – Real-time system monitoring and performance visibility• RouteLogix – Intelligent order routing and flow optimization• OrderLogix – Efficient order management and coordination across automated systemsIn addition to equipment orchestration, BoxLogix engineers can customize workflow enhancements tailored to specific customer operations.In a recent deployment, BoxLogix developed and implemented a custom cartonization capability within Logix WCS for a high-volume parcel fulfillment environment. The feature evaluates order contents and determines the optimal carton size during fulfillment, helping the customer improve pack station efficiency while reducing corrugate usage and dimensional shipping costs.Because the enhancement was built directly into the WCS environment, it integrates seamlessly with the facility’s conveyor and sortation infrastructure without requiring additional standalone software.To ensure reliable long-term performance, BoxLogix also supports Logix WCS deployments with dedicated service and training teams, helping customers maximize system adoption while minimizing operational downtime.“Automation systems are only as effective as the software coordinating them,” said Stephen Cwiak, President at BoxLogix Parcel. “Logix WCS gives operators the visibility, flexibility, and control needed to keep complex material handling environments running efficiently. By designing the platform to be technology-agnostic and highly customizable, we’re able to deliver solutions that adapt to real operational workflows while supporting future growth.”With continued development and deployment across multiple industries, Logix WCS supports BoxLogix’s mission to deliver intelligent, adaptable automation solutions that improve warehouse performance and scale with evolving operational demands.For more information on BoxLogix automation and software solutions, visit www.boxlogix.com About BoxLogixBoxLogix designs, integrates, and installs intelligent material handling automation solutions to enhance efficiency in warehouses, distribution centers, manufacturing facilities, and sortation centers. Specializing in robotics, conveyor systems, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), warehouse controls, and proprietary Logix WCS software, we optimize operations with real-time tracking and flexible automation. Our tailored solutions improve productivity, reduce labor costs, and scale with evolving industry demands, helping businesses streamline operations and prepare for future growth.

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