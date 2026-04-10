The Healing Path Opens Second Location in Timonium with May 1 Ribbon Cutting

The Healing Path Massage & Wellness

Massage and wellness provider expands into Coppermine Timonium, bringing 25+ years of experience to Baltimore County

TIMONIUM, MD, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healing Path Massage & Wellness, founded by Marie Gallagher, announces the opening of its second location inside Coppermine Timonium. The expansion brings the practice’s personalized, wellness-focused services to a growing client base in Baltimore County.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and “Healthy Happy Hour” will take place on Friday, May 1, from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM. The event is open to the public and offers an opportunity to meet the team, explore services, and learn more about the practice’s approach to wellness.

Ahead of the grand opening, The Healing Path will be on-site Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Guests can purchase retail products, sign up for memberships, buy gift cards, and book appointments. Full hours of operation will be available online following the opening.

The new location offers a full range of services, including therapeutic massage with multiple modalities, stretch therapy, body treatments, PEMF with red light and longevity treatments, health coaching focused on perimenopause and menopause, corporate wellness programs, and monthly wellness memberships.

“Opening this second location allows us to serve more of the Baltimore County community while staying true to what makes The Healing Path special,” said Marie Gallagher, Owner and Founder. “We’ve built our practice on trust, experience, and meeting clients where they are. This new space gives us the opportunity to continue that work while expanding our reach in a meaningful way.”

The Healing Path brings more than 25 years of experience to its new Timonium location, continuing its focus on personalized care and long-term wellness outcomes.

Event Details

Ribbon Cutting & Healthy Happy Hour

Friday, May 1 | 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Coppermine Timonium

Event link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1986436811978?aff=oddtdtcreator

About The Healing Path Massage & Wellness

The Healing Path Massage & Wellness provides personalized, holistic services designed to support physical, emotional, and long-term well-being. With over 25 years of experience, the practice helps clients feel balanced, restored, and supported through a range of targeted wellness treatments.

About Coppermine Timonium

Coppermine Timonium is a community-centered destination offering fitness, recreation, and wellness services for individuals and families. Its programs and facilities are designed to support active, healthy lifestyles in a welcoming environment.

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