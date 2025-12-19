TNS Family Law Partners and Associates Named to 2026 Maryland Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders, P.A. is pleased to announce 3 partners and 2 associates were selected for the 2026 Maryland Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.

TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders, P.A. (TNS Family Law) is pleased to announce that all three of its partners, Christopher W. Nicholson, Mary Roby Sanders, and Rebecca A. Fleming, and two associates, Alexis L. Holiday and Jasmine N. Pope, have been selected for inclusion in the 2026 Maryland Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. This firm-wide recognition highlights the exceptional legal skill and professional achievement of its attorneys.

Partner Mary Roby Sanders received the distinguished honor of being named a Top 10 Maryland Super Lawyer for 2026 and a Top 5 Family Law Maryland Super Lawyer for 2026. These are in addition to her continued inclusion on the Top 100 Maryland Super Lawyers and Top 50 Women Maryland Super Lawyers lists.

The firm’s partners have been consistently recognized by Super Lawyers for their excellence in family law.

Christopher W. Nicholson has been named a Maryland Super Lawyer since 2008 and has been listed among the Top 100 since 2013.

Mary Roby Sanders has been recognized as a Super Lawyer since 2007, a Top 100 Super Lawyer since 2014, a Top 50 Women Super Lawyer since 2014, and a Top 10 Super Lawyer since 2023.

Rebecca A. Fleming has been named a Super Lawyer since 2015, a Top 100 Super Lawyer since 2018, and a Top 50 Women Super Lawyer since 2018.

In addition, attorneys Alexis L. Holiday and Jasmine N. Pope were named 2026 Maryland Super Lawyers Rising Stars, a designation for outstanding lawyers who are 40 or younger, or have been in practice for 10 years or less.

"To have every partner and our talented associates recognized by our peers is a tremendous honor and a direct reflection of our team's collective dedication and legal expertise," said Christopher W. Nicholson. "We are especially proud of Mary Roby Sanders for her well-deserved inclusion in the Top 10 list, which places her at the pinnacle of the legal profession in Maryland."

About Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders, P.A.

Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders, P.A. is a premier family law firm based in Towson, Maryland. The firm’s attorneys are dedicated exclusively to the practice of family law, providing experienced and compassionate representation in all related matters, including divorce, child custody, child support, and property division.

About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Only five percent of attorneys in Maryland are selected to the Super Lawyers list, and no more than 2.5 percent are selected to the Rising Stars list.

Legal Disclaimer:

