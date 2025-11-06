Three Attorneys from TNS Family Law Recognized in the 2026 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America

Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders, P.A. is proud to announce that three of its attorneys have been selected for the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders, P.A. (TNS Family Law) is proud to announce that three of its attorneys, Christopher W. Nicholson, Mary Roby Sanders, and Rebecca A. Fleming, have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for their outstanding work in Family Law.

For more than four decades, recognition by Best Lawyers has been widely regarded by both the legal profession and the public as a significant honor, symbolizing excellence in practice. The selection process is based on a rigorous and transparent peer-review survey. The core principle of the methodology is that the best lawyers know who the best lawyers are. Inclusion in the prestigious guide is considered a definitive mark of legal integrity and distinction, as attorneys cannot pay a fee to participate or be selected.

"We are incredibly honored to have three of our attorneys recognized by our peers for this distinction," said Christopher W. Nicholson, a partner at the firm. "This achievement reflects our entire team's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional legal counsel and dedicated advocacy for families in our community. We are grateful for the trust our clients and colleagues place in us."

This recognition underscores the high caliber of legal service and professional esteem that Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders, P.A. has cultivated in the field of family law.

About Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders, P.A.

Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders, P.A. is a premier family law firm based in Towson, Maryland. The firm’s attorneys are dedicated exclusively to the practice of family law, providing experienced and compassionate representation in all related matters, including divorce, child custody and access, child support, alimony, and property division. The firm is committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for its clients through negotiation, mediation, or litigation.

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. A listing in Best Lawyers is widely regarded as a significant honor, conferred on a lawyer by their peers. For more than 40 years, its publications have earned the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals anywhere.



