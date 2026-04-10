Sections of new lane open as Loop 101 widening project progresses

PHOENIX – There’s a noticeable sign of progress on the Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) widening project west of Interstate 17 this week.

Even as work continues on the $140 million Loop 101 project, the Arizona Department of Transportation has opened sections of a new fourth westbound general purpose lane in areas between I-17 and 51st Avenue.

The expansion provides an early look at how the entire Loop 101 project will improve the flow of traffic when construction is completed by spring 2027.

Closures and lane restrictions are still needed as the project between I-17 and 75th Avenue continues. Work started in September 2024, with funding provided via the Proposition 400 regional transportation plan approved by voters in 2004 and managed by the Maricopa Association of Governments.

Other new-lane segments and improvements, including an additional freeway entrance turn lane along southbound 75th Avenue, are under construction. Project information is available at azdot.gov/loop-101-75th-ave-i-17.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X feed, @ArizonaDOT.