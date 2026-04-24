Grand Canyon National Park Airport is 2026 ADOT Airport of the Year

TUSAYAN – Grand Canyon National Park Airport, operated by the Arizona Department of Transportation, has been named state Airport of the Year for 2026 following a complex runway renovation that enhanced operational reliability and safety.

The award is presented annually by the ADOT Aeronautics Group, which supports Arizona’s 67 publicly owned and operated airports by dispersing grant funding for capital improvement projects. Grand Canyon National Park Airport follows Sedona Airport, the 2025 Airport of the Year.

In 2025, Grand Canyon National Park Airport completed a $12 million project that resurfaced its sole runway, reconfigured a key taxiway intersection, refreshed apron markings and updated signage to meet current Federal Aviation Administration standards. Work was completed in a little more than two months, with careful consideration to minimizing the impact on airport operations, tenants and travelers.

The award noted Airport Manager David Reffner’s role in engaging staff to execute upgrades while maintaining safety and service for Grand Canyon visitors. Airport staff coordinated planning, contractor oversight, safety, operations and communicating with stakeholders.

The result is a renovated runway that improved the operational safety and reliability for Grand Canyon National park’s steady flow of tourist and general aviation traffic.

Located 7 miles south of the Grand Canyon’s South Rim in Tusayan, Grand Canyon National Park Airport serves those visiting Arizona’s No. 1 tourist attraction and is vital to the area’s tourism economy. It is Arizona’s only state-operated airport.

This is the first time that Grand Canyon National Park Airport has been named Airport of the Year. It opened in October 1965, and its terminal was dedicated in October 1967. More information on the airport is available at azdot.gov/about/grand-canyon-airport.

Please visit azdot.gov/airport-development to learn more about how ADOT supports publicly owned and operated airports across Arizona. Follow links for Airports and then Airport of the Year to see a list of Airport of the Year winners since 1992.