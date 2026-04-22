Southbound I-17 lane restriction starts April 26 at Sedona turnoff

FLAGSTAFF – Drivers on southbound Interstate 17 approaching the State Route 179 interchange (Sedona turnoff) should expect slow traffic and delays, especially during peak travel times, while work is underway on a bridge improvement project starting Sunday (April 26).

Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane around the clock at the Sedona turnoff (milepost 299) for work to make significant improvements to the bridge structure over SR 179. The project is scheduled for completion by late summer.

Drivers should be prepared to slow down and stay alert to signs when traveling on the downhill approach to the work zone area. To enhance safety, the southbound I-17 speed limit approaching SR 179 will be reduced to 45 mph.

A brake check area for semi trucks will be in place at the southbound I-17 scenic overlook at milepost 312.

The southbound I-17 bridge project at SR 179 will include the following:

Remove and replace the pavement overlay on the bridge deck

Repair underlying concrete as needed

Construct new bridge approach slabs

Replace guardrail as needed

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.