Mina Mar Group Expands Incubator, Aggregator and Accelerator Platform to Support Business Development Lifecycle

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mina Mar Group announced the expansion of its integrated incubator, aggregator, and accelerator platform, designed to support companies at different stages of development.

According to the company, the platform is structured to provide a continuous development pathway, from early-stage concept through growth and capital market readiness.

The firm stated that the model combines three core components:

• An incubator focused on early-stage support and development

• An aggregator designed to consolidate and scale business operations

• An accelerator aimed at supporting growth and investor engagement

Mina Mar Group indicated that this integrated approach is intended to streamline business progression and improve alignment between development stages and capital strategies.

“The combination of incubation, aggregation, and acceleration provides a structured framework for companies as they move through different stages of growth,” said Miro Zecevic, CEO and President of Mina Mar Group. The company noted that the platform complements its broader advisory services, including capital markets consulting, Regulation A+ support, and investor relations.

Mina Mar Group stated that it continues to expand its services in response to increasing demand for integrated approaches to business development and capital formation.

About Mina Mar Group

Mina Mar Group is a financial advisory firm providing services related to capital markets consulting, Regulation A+ offerings, investor relations, and business development strategies. The firm supports public and private companies in capital formation and strategic growth initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Mina Mar Group undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.



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