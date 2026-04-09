Mina Mar Group Expands Advisory Services to Include SPAC and NASDAQ Market Strategies

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mina Mar Group announced the expansion of its advisory services to include SPAC-related strategies and NASDAQ market positioning, providing companies with additional approaches to public market entry.

According to the firm, the initiative is intended to support companies evaluating alternative listing pathways, including structured transactions and mergers with special purpose acquisition companies.

Mina Mar Group stated that the expanded advisory services are designed to assist organisations in assessing different routes to accessing public markets, particularly in environments where traditional initial public offerings may not align with timing or strategic objectives.

The firm indicated that its role includes guidance on transaction structuring, investor positioning, and capital market readiness, helping companies prepare for public market participation.

“Companies are increasingly exploring a range of options for accessing public markets, including SPAC transactions and exchange listings,” said Miro Zecevic, CEO and President of Mina Mar Group. “Advisory support can help organisations evaluate these options within the context of their broader growth strategies.” Mina Mar Group noted that the initiative builds on its experience in capital markets advisory and investor relations, supporting companies across multiple industries.

The company indicated that it expects continued interest in alternative listing strategies as market conditions evolve and companies seek flexibility in their approach to public market entry.

About Mina Mar Group

Mina Mar Group is a financial advisory firm providing services related to capital markets consulting, Regulation A+ offerings, investor relations, and business development strategies. The firm supports public and private companies in capital formation and strategic growth initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Mina Mar Group undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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