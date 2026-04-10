Swim Digital Group Appoints Dr. John Brady as Director of Client Services

Dr. John Brady - Director of Client Services - Swim Digital Group

Award-winning higher education leader to oversee firm's consulting practice, strengthening Swim's commitment to institutional transformation and student success

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swim Digital Group , a nationally recognized higher education consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Dr. John Brady as Director of Client Services. In this role, Dr. Brady will lead and oversee Swim's consulting practice - the firm's core service offering - ensuring that every institutional engagement delivers meaningful, lasting change for the colleges and universities Swim serves.Swim Digital Group partners with institutions of higher education to drive enrollment, retention, and student success through data-informed strategy, collaborative planning, and sustainable change. The firm's consulting engagements span strategic enrollment management, institutional transformation, and organizational effectiveness - helping colleges move from insight to implementation through a structured, change-management-driven approach.As Director of Client Services, Dr. Brady will provide strategic oversight across all consulting engagements, ensuring alignment between institutional goals and Swim's proven methodology. He will lead the consulting team in delivering research-driven, stakeholder-centered work that produces actionable plans institutions can implement and sustain."Dr. Brady brings exactly the kind of leadership our clients deserve - someone who has lived this work from inside the institution and understands what it takes to build trust, engage stakeholders, and drive real change," said Trimeka Benjamin, President and CEO of Swim Digital Group. "His appointment reflects our continued investment in delivering the highest quality consulting experience to every college we serve."About Dr. John BradyDr. John Brady is an award-winning educator and strategic planner with more than 15 years of leadership experience in higher education. He has directed strategic planning and professional development at Daytona State College, where he led accreditation-aligned planning councils, designed evidence-based training programs for faculty and staff, and built frameworks for institutional effectiveness and assessment. Dr. Brady brings deep expertise in systems thinking, stakeholder engagement, and student-centered strategy - skills that are central to Swim's consulting approach.At Swim, Dr. Brady oversees a consulting practice that helps institutions define their challenges, align stakeholders, and build evidence-based plans for transformation. Swim's proprietary engagement methodology integrates change management into every phase of the consulting process - not as an afterthought, but as the foundation every engagement is built on."What drew me to Swim is the depth of commitment to doing this work the right way - with structure, with intention, and always in service of students," said Dr. Brady. "I'm honored to lead a consulting team that doesn't just advise institutions but walks alongside them through every stage of transformation."About Swim Digital GroupFounded in 2009 by President and CEO Trimeka Benjamin, Swim Digital Group is a mission-driven higher education consulting firm dedicated to breaking down systemic barriers, reimagining student success, and designing bold strategies that create lasting institutional impact. Swim's services include strategic enrollment management consulting, institutional transformation, the Secret Student Experience , functional managed services, and marketing strategy - all grounded in a model that centers people and processes equally.Named the Top Higher Education Consulting Firm of 2025 by Education Insider Magazine, Swim partners with colleges and universities across the country - including Austin Community College, Morgan State University, Front Range Community College, and Saint Leo University - to deliver research-informed, operationally sound solutions that drive enrollment, retention, and student success.For more information, visit swimdigitalgroup.com.

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