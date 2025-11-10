Nationally Ranked Deep Dives with Trimeka Benjamin Podcast to Return for Special Episode

Trimeka Benjamin, President & CEO - Deep Dives

“Deep Dives with Trimeka Benjamin” returns with a special episode on leadership, culture, and student impact featuring Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart.

This episode is about doing the work that lasts: clarifying purpose and building processes that outlive a moment. It’s honest, it’s practical, and it points us back to students every time.” — Trimeka Benjamin, President & CEO of Swim Digital Group

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep Dives with Trimeka Benjamin, the higher education podcast previously ranked top 5 in education and top 50 across U.S. podcasts, will return next week with a special episode: The Other Side of the Mic, Part 2.The new conversation features Swim Digital Group President & CEO Trimeka Benjamin in dialogue with Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, Chancellor of Austin Community College and former President of Amarillo College.Building on the original Other Side of the Mic, Part 2 explores how leaders evolve from “the what” to “the why and the how”, moving beyond quick fixes to the deeper work of culture, accountability, and student impact. The episode revisits lessons learned from institutional turnarounds, the role of trust and change management, and the practical realities of sustaining progress through leadership transitions.“Our listeners value straight talk about what it really takes to move institutions forward,” said Trimeka Benjamin. “This episode is about doing the work that lasts: clarifying purpose and building processes that outlive a moment. It’s honest, it’s practical, and it points us back to students every time.”The Other Side of the Mic, Part 2 marks a special return for the nationally recognized podcast, known for its candid, in-the-trenches conversations with presidents, provosts, and higher education leaders.Listen: deepdivestb.com About the host: https://www.linkedin.com/in/trimekabenjamin About Swim Digital GroupSwim Digital Group partners with higher education institutions to solve their most complex challenges with clarity, strategy, and measurable results. Our work as a mission-driven consulting firm spans research and productivity (environmental analysis), consulting, and managed services, with a singular commitment: keeping students at the center. From enrollment and retention to organizational alignment and capacity building, Swim equips colleges to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape in their partnerships with institutions that are ready to challenge the status quo and design for real transformation. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Swim is a trusted advisor to presidents, boards, and leadership teams across the nation.

