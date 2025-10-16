Swim Digital Group to Lead 2025 HERDI Panel: Reimagining Managed Services for Student-Centered Transformation

Trimeka Benjamin, President & CEO - Dr. Ty Stone, Vice President of Growth and Strategy

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swim Digital Group , a national consulting firm redefining how colleges and universities build capacity and achieve measurable student success, will lead a featured panel discussion at the 2025 Higher Education Resource Development Institute (HERDI) National Conference in New Orleans next week.The session, titled “Reimagining Managed Services to Drive Capacity During Transformation,” will bring together college presidents and senior executives from across the country to explore how managed services can evolve from traditional outsourcing models into mission-aligned partnerships that strengthen institutional capacity, streamline operations, and accelerate innovation.Reimagining Partnerships for the Future of Higher EducationFacilitated by Trimeka Benjamin, President & CEO of Swim Digital Group, the panel will highlight how strategic partnerships are helping institutions respond to shifting student expectations, enrollment challenges, and workforce demands. Panelists will discuss how managed services, when designed with purpose, can embed institutional expertise, foster operational clarity, and advance measurable outcomes for students.Panelists include:Dr. Sheree Utash, President, Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences & TechnologyDr. Carey Castle, President, Somerset Community College (KY)Dr. Todd Hernandez, President, Northwest State Community College (OH)Dr. Toni Hopper-Pendergrass, President, Western New Mexico UniversityDr. Avis Proctor, President, Harper College (IL)Dr. Robert Nye, President, Finger Lakes Community College (NY)Dr. Ivan Harrell, President, Tacoma Community College (WA)Trimeka Benjamin, President & CEO of Swim Digital GroupDr. Ty Stone, Vice President of Growth and Strategy, Swim Digital Group, and former college presidentAlaina Force, Director of Research & Productivity, Swim Digital GroupTogether, they will explore how managed services can move beyond transactional vendor relationships to become strategic levers for transformation, empowering institutions to build sustainable, student-centered infrastructure that supports long-term growth.Key discussion themes will include:- Reframing managed services to solve capacity challenges and reduce silos- Embedded consulting to support alignment and accountability- Connecting digital transformation directly to enrollment and retention outcomes- Building sustainable, mission-aligned infrastructure for institutional resilienceCase Study Spotlight: Saint Leo UniversityThe session will include a case study on Saint Leo University, where a managed services partnership with Swim Digital Group resulted in measurable impact—achieving 6.5% growth in applications, exceeding deposit targets, and transforming event engagement within just 135 days.“This conversation is about redefining partnerships that build capacity, not dependency,” said Trimeka Benjamin, President & CEO of Swim Digital Group. “When managed services are designed to align with institutional goals and student outcomes, they become a catalyst for transformation rather than a substitute for it.”“At Saint Leo, we’ve seen how the right partnership can drive operational clarity and measurable growth,” added Dr. Melinda Clarki, Vice President for Admissions. “It’s about collaboration that empowers, not replaces, the internal team.”About HERDI The Higher Education Resource Development Institute (HERDI) is a national consortium that connects business and industry leaders with college presidents and chancellors to exchange ideas, share best practices, and shape innovation in higher education. The 2025 National Conference in New Orleans will focus on institutional resilience, technology integration, and strategies to meet the evolving needs of students and communities.About Swim Digital GroupSwim Digital Group is a mission-driven consulting partner helping higher education institutions remove barriers, strengthen capacity, and deliver student-centered transformation. Through embedded teams, tailored strategy, and operational design, Swim partners with colleges to improve enrollment systems, modernize infrastructure, and build momentum toward lasting impact.

