Seacoast AI Uses Leverage’s Sovereign AI to Put Its Data to Work

Seacoast AI selected Leverage to implement a secure, private AI environment, making everyday AI use far more intuitive.

Leverage addresses a core business challenge: enabling secure, private AI that works across siloed data to support business-wide insights and efficiency

Leverage provides a turnkey, private AI environment that supports our business priorities without compromising data security.” — Rebecca Emery, President of Seacoast AI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leverage today announced that Seacoast AI , a New Hampshire-based AI consultancy specializing in responsible AI implementation, training, and advisory services, is using the Leverage AI-powered platform as its private AI tool of choice to accelerate workflows and deliver faster, higher-quality outcomes.As businesses increasingly adopt AI, many face a key challenge: how to use it securely and effectively without exposing sensitive data or relying on public models. To meet this need, Seacoast AI chose Leverage, implementing a private AI platform that provides access to business information across multiple systems and supports repeatable workflows within a controlled, secure environmentEnabling Private AI for Real-World Business UseSeacoast AI uses Leverage to securely analyze data across multiple platforms, folders, and files. Users can control access and sync with a range of SaaS applications and data sources, with out-of-the-box connections to leading tools and systems including Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Mineral, HubSpot, and Google Workspace.This flexibility allows Seacoast AI to operate in a fully private environment while connecting to the everyday systems it relies on—enabling AI-driven efficiency and 360-degree visibility across the business.“Leverage provides a turnkey, private AI environment that supports our business priorities without compromising data security,” said Rebecca Emery, President of Seacoast AI. “We now access and analyze data across multiple systems, generate high-quality outputs in minutes instead of hours, and know the model is learning how our business operates over time. It’s not just faster—it’s smarter, more accurate, and secure for everyday work and data analysis.”Built for How Businesses Actually OperateLeverage enables organizations to apply AI directly to the data they already have—without moving or exposing it, and without changing how teams work. With Leverage, businesses retain full control over their data while making it usable within AI-driven workflows.“We value working with Rebecca because she understands how to balance AI efficiency with data security and integrity,” said Chris Munford, CEO of Leverage. “Leverage enables organizations like Seacoast AI to unlock the value of their internal knowledge, so more time is spent delivering meaningful outcomes—not searching for information across work tools.”Measurable Gains in Speed and AccuracyBy using the Leverage AI platform for data analysis and everyday tasks, Seacoast AI is seeing measurable improvements in both efficiency and output quality. Tasks that previously required hours of manual effort can now be completed in minutes:- Answering complex RFPs: reduced from hours to less than two minutes- First drafts: achieving a 92% accuracy rate while maintaining full data privacy- Everyday workflows: structured as reusable processes to reduce administrative effort- Proposal and contract updates: completed in minutes with high accuracy and controlFrom Siloed Data to Usable InsightOne of the key challenges Seacoast AI faced was analyzing business information across multiple systems. “Our data is contained in multiple folders, files, platforms, and email accounts. Leverage allows us to look across all of it at once and ask questions about the status of projects and activity, making our everyday AI use far more intuitive,” said Emery.In addition to broad data access, Leverage enables more focused analysis within specific datasets, such as SOP libraries or client project files. This allows the AI to operate on the most relevant information for a given task—eliminating the need to manually move data between systems or risk exposing sensitive information.A Practical Path to Private AI AdoptionSeacoast AI’s adoption reflects a broader shift toward private AI environments to enhance productivity while prioritizing data control, usability, and real business outcomes.With Leverage, organizations can apply AI across their existing data and systems to find information, gain insights, and support everyday work—without relying on public models or disrupting how they operate.About Seacoast AISeacoast AI is a New Hampshire-based consultancy that helps organizations adopt artificial intelligence responsibly and effectively. The firm provides AI training, use case development, governance guidance, and fractional Chief AI Officer services, with a focus on efficiency, productivity, and human oversight.In addition to advisory services, Seacoast AI delivers workshops, training programs, and presentations for professional organizations, and works with businesses, schools, and universities on crisis communication strategies related to digital incidents and emerging technologies. For more information: www.seacoastai.com About LeverageLeverage helps organizations unlock meaningful value from AI in everyday work. Purpose-built for enterprise environments, it delivers practical results that enhance productivity and decision-making.In today’s data-rich workplaces, employees waste hours searching across apps and systems. Leverage’s AI workforce productivity platform connects information, automates routine work, and provides instant, context-aware answers—without disrupting existing workflows.Using sovereign AI that keeps data secure and private, Leverage helps employees focus on high-value work and drive measurable business outcomes. Learn more at www.leverageworks.ai

How Seacoast AI Built a Secure, Private AI Environment with Leverage

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