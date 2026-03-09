Leverage Launches AI Workforce Productivity Platform to Help Employees Find Information and Work Faster

Find answers fast, make better decisions, and focus on high-value work with Leverage. Leverage AI Workforce Productivity Platform

Employees can now leverage their existing tools, apps, and data to get more work done in less time.

The future of work isn’t about replacing people or their tools. It's about helping employees work faster and smarter with the tools and data they already rely on.” — Chris Munford, CEO of Leverage

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leverage today announced its new AI-powered workforce productivity platform, designed to help organizations work more efficiently by connecting information across the many tools employees use every day and turning enterprise data into actionable answers for employees.Employees now work across dozens of disconnected applications, creating information silos that slow productivity and reduce work quality. Inside every organization, employees rely on many different apps and data sources — email, documents, spreadsheets, drives, chats, transcripts, issue trackers, CRMs, and more. Most tasks require information scattered across several of these apps. As a result, employees spend significant time manually searching for, analyzing, and correlating information across these tools.Leverage addresses this challenge by connecting information across existing software tools and making it easily accessible through AI. Workers use AI to connect, search, analyze, and correlate information ‘horizontally’ across all their apps and data instantly. Now they can simply ask questions across their data and get the answers, summaries, and outputs that help them focus on higher-value work.“The future of work isn’t about replacing people or their tools,” said Chris Munford, CEO of Leverage. “It’s about helping employees work faster and smarter with the tools and data they already rely on. When employees spend less time hunting for information and more time doing meaningful work, the impact shows up directly on the company’s bottom line.”Unlike public AI tools, Leverage is designed specifically for organizations. Each company runs its own private instance, ensuring that internal data and insights remain secure and never leak to other companies.Leverage is also designed for all employees. Workers do not need to be AI experts, build agents, or manage integrations. If they can ask a question, they can get meaningful answers from their company’s data.The platform is powered by AI-driven enterprise search and provides three core capabilities:- Find information across the tools employees already use- Gain insights by surfacing relevant context and summarizing information- Automate work so repetitive steps do not slow teams downFor more information, visit www.leverageworks.ai

