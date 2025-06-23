Nethopper Launches Unified Gen AI Search Platform to Save Time, Reduce Costs, and Deliver Personalized Company Insights

A common workplace struggle: employees spending countless hours searching for the right files, rather than dedicating their time to what truly matters. Nethopper boosts employees’ productivity by letting them securely search across all company data.

New Enterprise AI Search Works Across Emails, Messaging, Drives, and More to Uncover Individual, Actionable Insights, Not Possible with Public AI Providers

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nethopper, a leader in enterprise AI solutions, today announced its new generative AI search and insights platform. Unlike experimental AI tools, this platform is built for immediate business impact, delivering practical and measurable AI ROI from day one. Enterprise AI Search enables workers to quickly find critical information across documents, emails, messages, drives, CRM systems, and more—reducing search times by up to 90%. Meeting the demands of executives and AI committees for real results, the platform leverages advanced Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology to provide every team member with fast, accurate, and Individual, context-aware answers—all within the company’s secure environment.McKinsey estimates that employees spend nearly 20% of their work hours—about one day per week—searching for information across multiple applications. According to the Enterprise Search Survey Report 2025, only 11% of employees find what they need on their first search attempt at work. The majority waste time bouncing between emails, documents, chats, and cloud storage, which can cost companies up to 45% in lost productivity.Nethopper addresses this critical pain point with a unified generative AI search platform that enables teams to reclaim lost productivity by finding information instantly. By eliminating the costly inefficiency of information retrieval, Nethopper can help organizations save hundreds of thousands—or even millions—of dollars in lost productivity, depending on company size and employee count. Beyond search, Nethopper also provides workers with data summaries, insights, content generation, and even agentic automation capabilities. For executives, this translates to less wasted effort and a stronger bottom line.Key Features and Benefits- Knowledge Search Hub: Each employee receives a personal AI chat that searches company data and surfaces relevant information, streamlining discovery.- Role-Specific Insights: The platform delivers tailored answers and recommendations for each department or function, leveraging proprietary company data.- Privacy and Security: All AI operations are conducted within the organization’s own infrastructure, ensuring full privacy, compliance, and control.- Flexible Deployment: Nethopper’s solution can be deployed on private cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments, offering maximum flexibility and control.- Foundation for Agentic AI: Leverage unified data connection and extend the platform to automate workflows and tasks.Why NethopperNethopper unifies search and insights across all company applications—including Google and Microsoft email, drives, chat, Slack, Salesforce, Jira, and Snowflake—so employees can securely find what they need in one place, without compromising security or compliance.While solutions like Glean.com offer robust enterprise search, Nethopper.io stands apart by enabling organizations to deploy a unified generative AI solution within their own infrastructure, private or cloud. This approach ensures maximum data privacy, compliance, and customization—critical for regulated industries.Chris Munford, CEO and founder of Nethopper, explains: “Our mission is to bring generative AI to workers, empowering them to search, analyze, and act on company data quickly and securely. This is the most practical, no-brainer-ROI approach to AI at work. For many companies, unified Gen AI search and insights is the next step after ChatGPT on their AI journey.”Competitive Differentiation- Private, On-Premises AI: All data and AI processing remain within the organization’s own IT environment and VPN.- Maximum Customization: Organizations can choose their own AI models, tailor workflows, and integrate new data sources as their needs evolve.- No Vendor Lock-In: Nethopper supports seamless transitions between cloud, on-premises, or hybrid deployments.- Predictable Costs: Operating on the customer’s infrastructure eliminates surprise cloud fees and ensures scalable, reliable performance.Target MarketsNethopper’s platform is ideal for organizations with 50–5000 employees, especially those with limited IT and data teams. It is particularly suited for industries with extensive data sources and applications, and where security and compliance are top priorities.ResourcesDiscover Nethopper’s Generative AI That Powers Your Work- Visit www.nethopper.io to learn how our unified AI search platform can boost your business productivity.Calculate Your Search Costs- Use our interactive calculator to see exactly how much wasted time searching for information is costing your business.Unlock the Power of Work AI Schedule a free, no-obligation consultation to explore how enterprise AI can help your business work smarter, not harder.About NethopperNethopper is the enterprise AI platform that empowers teams to instantly find, connect, and act on information across all their work apps—securely and at scale. Built for private, hybrid, and on-premises environments, Nethopper unifies company data and delivers fast, role-specific insights without IT complexity. With a commitment to security, simplicity, and productivity, Nethopper enables companies to unlock the full value of their data and drive better business outcomes. For more information, visit www.nethopper.io/

