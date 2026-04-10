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U.S. birth rate declined 1% in 2025, CDC finds 

The U.S. birth rate declined by 1% in 2025, according to preliminary data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cesarean delivery rate increased slightly to 32.5% in 2025, up from 32.4% in 2024. The 2025 rate is the highest since 2013, which was 32.7%. The preterm birth rate was 10.41% in 2025, unchanged from 2024. 

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U.S. birth rate declined 1% in 2025, CDC finds 

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