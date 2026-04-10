Atlas Renewable Energy Atlas Renewable Energy Successfully Secures Financing for Its Second Solar Project in Colombia

The company secured financing for the project with an investment of approximately COP$453.9 billion (USD $120.5 million), with participation from BBVA and FDN

BOGOTA, BOGOTA, COLOMBIA, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Renewable Energy, a leading international provider of renewable energy solutions, today announced the successful financial close of the El Campano Solar project, marking a key milestone that enables the start of construction in Córdoba, Colombia.The company secured total financing of approximately COP 453.95 billion (USD 120.5 million) through a structure combining private equity and long-term project finance debt. The financing package includes a loan of COP 292.1 billion (USD 77.6 million) and a commercial credit of COP 58.38 billion (USD 15.5 million), structured under a project finance framework.The transaction was supported by Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional (FDN) and BBVA, acting as lenders and issuers of letters of credit. BBVA also provided hedging solutions, within a Colombian peso-denominated structure that strengthens the project’s financial robustness and execution.The project, awarded to Atlas in the 2024 Reliability Charge Auction, is being developed as part of the partnership between Atlas Renewable Energy and ISAGEN, and is backed by a long-term power purchase agreement which enables it to come into operation as scheduled in the third quarter of 2027.El Campano Solar will involve the construction and operation of a photovoltaic plant with an installed capacity of 128.8 MWdc (99.9 MWac). Once operational, the project is expected to generate enough clean energy to power more than 100,000 Colombian households annually and will supply electricity to the National Interconnected System, supporting grid reliability. The project is expected to prevent approximately 38,200 tons of CO₂ emissions per year, contributing to a more resilient and sustainable energy matrix.“The financial closing of El Campano Solar reflects our continued focus on executing strategic power generation projects in Colombia and delivering reliable, high-quality energy solutions for our customers,” said Rubén Borja, Country Manager for Atlas Renewable Energy in Colombia. “The continued support of leading financial institutions allows us to move forward with confidence as we advance into construction and contributing to the development of Colombia’s energy sector.”Since its early stages, the project has prioritized local employment and workforce development. Currently, it employs 228 people, more than 130 of whom are local workers.The project also promotes inclusive employment practices, with women representing 18% of the workforce and members of ethnic communities accounting for 21%, all in alignment with local employment objectives. During the construction phase, the project is expected to generate nearly 500 jobs.With this milestone, Atlas Renewable Energy continues to strengthen its track record of execution by mobilizing investment in Colombia’s energy sector, generating local employment, and reinforcing its position as one of the leading solar IPPs in the country, advancing development in close partnership with local communities.About Atlas Renewable EnergyAtlas Renewable Energy is a leading international provider of clean energy infrastructure, with a renewable asset base of more than 10.8 GW. The company has specialized in the development, financing, construction, and operation of large-scale renewable energy projects since 2017.With a strong presence across Latin America, Atlas has an experienced team with deep expertise in global energy markets and renewable energy, as well as a solid track record in ESG and sustainable development. The company’s strategy is focused on supporting large corporations across various industries, including the technology sector, in their transition to clean energy—delivering reliable solutions that meet their needs while generating a positive impact in the communities where it operates.For more information, visit www.atlasrenewableenergy.com

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