Nobis Appoints Claire Willman as Chief Development Officer

Claire Willman Chief Development Officer

Claire’s extensive experience in healthcare development and her proven ability to execute complex partnerships make her an outstanding addition to our leadership team.” — Chester Crouch, Founder and CEO of Nobis

ALLEN, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobis today announced the appointment of Claire Willman as Chief Development Officer. Willman brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare growth, strategic partnerships, and national expansion across the post-acute continuum.

In her role as Chief Development Officer, Willman will lead the organization’s development strategy, overseeing joint ventures, market expansion, site selection, and regulatory initiatives to support continued growth in inpatient rehabilitation services.

“Claire’s extensive experience in healthcare development and her proven ability to execute complex partnerships make her an outstanding addition to our leadership team,” said Chester Crouch, Founder and CEO of Nobis. “Her strategic vision and collaborative approach will be instrumental as we continue to expand access to high-quality rehabilitation care.”

Prior to joining Nobis, Willman held executive leadership roles with a healthcare provider, most recently serving as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. During her tenure, she led national business development efforts working closely with hospital and health system leaders to drive growth through strategic alignment, financial modeling, and operational planning. She also previously served in senior roles in operations, finance, and new product development, leading multi-state initiatives and scaling service lines across the country.

“I’m excited to join Nobis and contribute to its continued growth,” said Willman. “Inpatient medical rehabilitation plays a vital role in the care continuum, and I look forward to building strong partnerships that expand access to high-quality, patient-centered care in communities nationwide.”

About Nobis

Nobis unites healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to develop, design, own, joint venture, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and units. Nobis has opened 19 rehabilitation hospitals and has another nine hospitals under construction lead by a team with deep expertise in inpatient rehabilitation quality, compliance, and operations. Patients receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient inpatient rehabilitation hospitals.

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