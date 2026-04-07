Pinellas County Rehabilitation Hospital Announces Amy Kendall as Chief Executive Officer

Amy Kendall, MSN, RN, CPPS Pinellas County Rehabilitation Hospital

Amy’s experience leading hospital teams and driving quality and operational improvements makes her an exceptional leader for our organization.” — Chris Bergh, Chief Operating Officer of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

PINELLAS PARK , FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinellas County Rehabilitation Hospital has announced the appointment of Amy Kendall, MSN, RN, CPPS, as Chief Executive Officer ahead of its highly anticipated opening in May 2026. Kendall brings more than 20 years of progressive healthcare leadership experience, with a strong background in hospital operations, clinical excellence, and strategic growth.

In her role as CEO, Kendall will oversee hospital operations, clinical performance, and strategic initiatives aimed at advancing patient-centered inpatient rehabilitation services for individuals recovering from complex injuries and illnesses.

“Amy’s experience leading hospital teams and driving quality and operational improvements makes her an exceptional leader for our organization,” said Chris Bergh, COO of Nobis. “Her commitment to patient safety, clinical excellence, and community partnership will help strengthen the care we provide to patients and families across the region.”

Prior to joining Pinellas County Rehabilitation Hospital, Kendall held several executive leadership positions across the Tampa Bay region, including Market Chief Nursing Executive, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Executive Officer. In these roles, she led multi-hospital operations and large clinical teams, achieving measurable improvements in quality outcomes, workforce stability, patient experience, and operational performance.

Kendall holds a Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and Management and is a Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS)™ and Six Sigma Green Belt. Throughout her career, she has focused on building strong clinical cultures, improving care delivery, and supporting teams in achieving high standards of patient care.

“I’m honored to join Pinellas County Rehabilitation Hospital and work alongside such a dedicated team,” said Kendall. “Rehabilitation plays a critical role in helping patients regain independence and return to their lives and communities. I look forward to continuing to build strong partnerships and advancing the hospital’s mission of delivering high-quality medical rehabilitation care.”



About Pinellas County Rehabilitation Hospital

Pinellas County Rehabilitation Hospital is scheduled to open in May 2026 and is a 1-story, 36-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital with 1 therapy gym. The hospital is owned by Nobis. A team of medical rehabilitation physicians, therapists, and nurses at the hospital collaborates to create individualized, intensive therapy plans that help patients recovering from disabling illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, neurological disorders, and complex orthopedic conditions. regain independence and return to their communities.

About Nobis

Nobis owns and operates free-standing inpatient rehabilitation hospitals across the country. Nobis has opened 18 rehabilitation hospitals to date and has another nine under construction. In addition, Nobis partners with acute care hospitals to develop and manage high-performing inpatient rehabilitation programs, working closely with hospital leadership to oversee clinical operations, staffing, compliance, and program performance to improve patient outcomes and operational results.

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