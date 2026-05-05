Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital Named One of USA Today’s Best Places to Work in America

Krista Jackson, CEO Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital Johnson County Rehab Hospital

If we are taking care of our employees, we are taking care of patients.” — Krista Jackson, CEO

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital at Overland Park has been recognized among the nation’s best places to work- an honor awarded by USA Today and Energage. Being included alongside outstanding organizations across the country is meaningful, but what makes this recognition truly special is what it represents - our people.

https://www.cjonline.com/story/news/state/2026/04/25/these-kansas-based-employers-were-recognized-among-best-places-to-work/89738347007/

Since opening in July 2022, we have strived for a culture that believes “If we are taking care of our employees, we are taking care of patients. Every day, our team shows up with compassion, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to helping patients recover and regain independence.” Krista Jackson, CEO, Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital. This recognition reflects the culture they’ve built- one grounded in collaboration, purpose, and a shared dedication to excellence in care.

About Nobis

Nobis unites healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to develop, design, own, joint venture, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and units. Nobis has opened 19 rehabilitation hospitals and has another nine hospitals under construction lead by a team with deep expertise in inpatient rehabilitation quality, compliance, and operations. Patients receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient inpatient rehabilitation hospitals.

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